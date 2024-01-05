Wrong Name on Airplane Ticket, Passenger Forced to Pay IDR 73 Million

Jakarta

This case can be a lesson for travelers to start paying attention to details regarding flight tickets. Don’t be banned from flying because your name doesn’t match your ID or passport.

Reported Yahoo News, Friday (5/1/2024) a husband and wife who had imagined a beautiful holiday in Europe had to grimace when they were forced to spend tens of millions for new tickets. This is because there is a difference between the name on the ticket and the passport.

Brisbane-based couple Phil and Kate booked a month-long holiday in the UK and Europe in July last year. They plan to visit family and enjoy the local summer.

Phil said he was quite impressed with the price of their flights at USD 2,400 return each and he purchased them through travel site Student Universe. They flew from Brisbane to Melbourne with Virgin, then Melbourne to London via Doha with Qatar Airways.

But just a few hours before the first route, the staff at the check-in counter noticed a discrepancy in Kate’s ticket. On the ticket her full name was Katherine, but only Kate was written on the ticket.

“It was an administrative error, I thought I was marrying Kate in church and not Katherine. They just said to be able to fly, it was very simple, the passport name had to be the same as the ticket,” Phil told A Current Affair.

Virgin reportedly told the couple that any changes would need to be made through the booking website. This couple is still relaxed, because in their minds this problem is simple, they only need to edit the name.

But in reality, Student Universe said they had to cancel Kate’s tickets and only offered a partial refund. The service then reportedly told the couple they would have to purchase new tickets in Katherine’s name.

The new ticket price is USD 4,700 (Rp. 73 million).

“They didn’t have time, that’s their excuse, to do a name change on the tickets, but they had time to sell us new tickets,” Phil said.

“I begged them on the phone: ‘Please, you can’t do that, all our holiday money was gone in an instant’,” Kate said.

Matching between passport and ticket is important

Quentin Long from Australian Traveler said the match between passport and ticket was crucial.

“It’s not just about security, it’s also about visas, it’s all about intergovernmental institutions, it’s actually very, very important. This is really one of those examples, where the longer it takes you to find the error, the worse it gets,” he said .

He reminded that if you get cheap tickets, you must be aware that your movement space will be limited. And if there is a mistake, it must be your own responsibility.

In the end, Phill inevitably had to pay more for the ticket. They feel the company is exploiting their situation.

“They just took advantage of the whole situation, especially peak travel season and time is of the essence. We were caught in a situation where we had to fly and they knew that,” he said.

