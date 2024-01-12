Wrong Target, Houthis Instead Target Tankers Carrying Russian Oil

#Wrong #Target #Houthis #Target #Tankers #Carrying #Russian #Oil

Illustration. The Houthi militia reportedly mistakenly targeted a ship carrying Russian oil in a missile attack off the coast of Yemen, on Friday (12/1) local time. (via REUTERS/HOUTHI MILITARY MEDIA)

Militia Houthi reportedly mistakenly targeted a tanker carrying oil Russia in a missile attack off the coast wealthon Friday (12/1) local time.

This was reported by the British maritime security company, Ambrey.

“A Panamanian-flagged tanker saw three small boats while transiting eastward through the International Recommended Transit Corridor,” said Ambrey, as quoted by .

They also added that the ship reported a missile hitting the waters.

Ambrey assessed that the ship had the wrong target and was only using old information. Incidentally, old information states that the ship was related to England.

“It appears to be only five months old [terkait dengan Rusia]but is still listed as a UK affiliate in database public maritime,” they added.

According to Ambrey, the British Maritime Trade Operations Organization (UKMTO) stated that it had received reports of a missile fired 90 nautical miles southeast of Aden, Yemen. There were no injuries or damage in the incident.

“This is the second tanker that the Houthis have mistakenly targeted while carrying Russian oil,” Ambrey said.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have launched numerous attacks targeting Western commercial ships in the Red Sea. This was done as a form of protest against Israeli aggression in Gaza, Palestine.

The United States (US) and Britain responded with air and sea attacks on Thursday (11/1) night. Russia, Iran’s allies and major Arab partners condemned the attack and called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

