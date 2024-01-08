WSJ: “Elon Musk uses LSD, cocaine, ecstasy and hashish

#WSJ #Elon #Musk #LSD #cocaine #ecstasy #hashish

07 January 202421:41

The billionaire’s lawyer, however, assures that “he is regularly and casually subjected to drug tests” and that “he has never failed one”



Ansa

In recent years, some executives and board members of companies Elon Musk and other people close to the richest man in the world care that his drug use it could have major consequences not only for his health, but also for the six companies and billions in assets he oversees. He writes it Wall Street Journalalso reporting some episodes.

The US newspaper recounts the testimonies of some people who witnessed his drug use and others who were aware of it, according to whom Musk would have used

LSD, cocaine, ketamine, ecstasy and psychedelic mushroomsoften at private parties around the world, where attendees sign non-disclosure agreements or give up their cell phones to enter.

The WSJ also recounts some specific episodes: in 2018, for example, he took several LSD tablets during a party organized in Los Angeles. That same year he allegedly smoked marijuana in public at the Joe Rogan show. The following year he would party with “magic mushrooms” at an event in Mexico. In 2021, he reportedly took ketamine recreationally

with his brotherKimbal Musk, in Miami during a house party during Art Basel.

According to the American newspaper, Musk would also have used illegal drugs with

Steve Jurvetson, former member of the Tesla board of directors and current member of the Space The WSJ reports the opinion that she was under the influence of drugs even when in 2018 she tweeted her plans to privatize Tesla, prompting the opening of a SEC investigation.

People close to Musk, who is now 52 years old, assure the newspaper that his drug use is continuing, in particular the consumption of ketamine, which the Tesla owner however claims to take against depression complete with

medical prescription “off label“. While his lawyer Alex Spiro assures that Musk is “regularly and randomly subjected to drug tests at SpaceX and has never failed one”.

If illegal drug use were proven, in addition to violating SpaceX and Tesla policies, it would likely also represent a violation of federal policies that could jeopardize SpaceX’s billions of dollars in government contracts with

Nasa (it is the only US company authorized to transport astronauts to the ISS) and the

Pentagon (which buys rockets and uses its satellite networks).

Without forgetting that Musk, as CEO and founder of SpaceX, has clearance for classified information relating to the

national security. Musk is integral to the value of his companies, potentially putting at risk about $1 trillion in assets, tens of thousands of jobs and much of the U.S. space program.

Daily News

Related

BLOOMBERG DATA

demographic problem

Latest arrivals from Mondo

{{#articles}}

{{{title}}}

{{/articles}}

Most viewed in the world

{{#articles}}

{{{title}}}

{{/articles}}