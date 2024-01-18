WWF investigation: Villagers pay full price for firewood, while city dwellers receive subsidies on gas and electricity bills

#WWF #investigation #Villagers #pay #full #price #firewood #city #dwellers #receive #subsidies #gas #electricity #bills

The first snow had just covered the peaks of the Maramureș Mountains when we arrived in Uloha, a mountain village on the border with Ukraine, where the map hangs in the nail, writes WWF. The 2.5 kilometers from the asphalt to here, up here, seemed never ending. As we climbed, the dirt road got muddy and narrow, and when we had to overtake a wagon carrying wood up the hill, the wheel of the car got so close to the edge of the ravine that the pebbles began to take it downhill.

Foto: snapshot-photography/K M Krause / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Local communities in rural areas, the most affected by energy poverty, pay the full price for firewood with which they heat and cook, while city dwellers benefit from subsidies from the Government for gas and electricity bills. In the dead of winter, the authorities accentuate social inequality and refuse to help the more than 2.5 million households that heat with wood, which represent 85% of the rural area. Instead, it subsidizes one population and ignores another, even though both face the same problem.

500 meters from aunt Ioana’s house the road ends. If you have a 4×4 and it’s dry outside, you have a chance to go up. If not, this is where mud heaven begins. That’s why all the villagers who live above have a horse and cart, to carry their food and, of course, their wood.

Not even 50 years old, aunt Ioana has 5 boys and 4 grandchildren, whom she raises almost alone. Her husband is away working in Germany and comes home two or three times a year. Talk a lot, loudly and smile often. “That’s how it is with us. Women or grandparents stay with the children and animals. Wood? We live in the forest and they force us to buy firewood for 500 lei from below, where they unload it. I go up the hill myself, otherwise I would pay another 100 lei for the transport,” she says, located in a mountain village surrounded by forest.

All the 3,500 households in Poienile de sub Munte, the commune to which the hamlet of Uloha belongs, are heated with wood. Three-quarters of the locals are so poor that they receive “heating aid” from the state, as they fall under the category of vulnerable population. But with this money they can buy firewood at a very high price, while vulnerable personal who they heat with gas or have central heating, mainly in the city, they receive the same type of aid, which is however applied to the already subsidized price.

The drama of vulnerable consumers

That’s how typical rural consumers are. Vulnerable. Nobody subsidizes them, although they contribute to the state budget. Their voice, of those embittered in distant villages, is not heard. Politicians seem to want to help the more vocal townspeople and subsidize their gas and electricity bills, but in fact they generate huge profits for certain economic operators. Finally, the subsidized bills, which choke the state budget, are settled by Romanians – including those from the countryside, who do not benefit from these subsidies – at the highest prices in the EU.

The existing subsidy does not apply, therefore, to the inhabitants of villages like Uloha, i.e. to 2.5 million households. Because they don’t have a gas network, they still heat with wood. The authorities are not exactly helping those who are most affected by energy poverty. The recent decision to start the “Rabla for stoves” program is very good, but not enough.

What are they forced to do to survive? To buy wood illegally, which some “benevolent” can bring home. He knows where. Everyone does what they can, it’s on their own. Who loses? The people who weren’t lucky enough to end up on their street a modern energy infrastructure. The forest, because illegal mining is encouraged. The forest bioeconomy, because quality wood ends up being used as firewood. And the Romanian state, because it does not collect taxes if the wood is untaxed and because it generates policies that fuels the erosion of the rule of law.

The advantages of subsidizing firewood

The government last year tried to solve the problem of firewood by capping the price, which led to an avalanche of negative side effects such as the development of the black market, the increase in exports and its price. However, the solution is different: just as the authorities subsidize gas and electricity bills, they should also subsidize the purchase of firewood. In addition, the “heating aid” given to the disadvantaged population can be used for the purchase of subsidized wood, not the expensive one, as is the case now.

The subsidy should only be valid if the villagers show the tax receipt, which proves that they legally bought the firewood. In this way, without creating distortions in the market, the state would be able to reveal the black market, because the subsidized wood would be cheaper than the illegal one. In addition, wood and wood-derived products for home heating should be conditionally subsidized so as to encourage the use of dry/chipped wood or briquettes/pellets. In this way, we invest in a forest infrastructure that can contribute to increasing energy efficiency, decarbonization and reducing air pollution.

Moreover, the state would be able to recover part of the money through taxation and would reduce illegal mining, which finds its outlet mainly as firewood. It would be state aid that would generate a win-win situation.

The iron gate at Aunt Ioana’s house closes with a sharp creak and we walk up the road among mud, goats, chickens and cows. The village pulsates with life. In a yard, a puppy runs around a few pairs of rubber boots placed at the entrance. A boy of about 8 years old, wearing high boots, jumps cheerfully through the mud and runs downhill on a path. Up, near the head of the village, is the school. Old, wooden, with brightly painted windows.