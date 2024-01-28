X blocks ‘Taylor Swift’ search after AI images spread | Media and Culture

#blocks #Taylor #Swift #search #images #spread #Media #Culture

Social media platform X has blocked the search query ‘Taylor Swift’. The platform hopes to prevent the spread of AI-generated images of the singer.

Joe Benarroch, head of operations at X, says this is a “temporary intervention”. “We are carrying out the action with great caution, as safety is the highest priority,” the CEO said The Wall Street Journal.

Just days earlier, sexually explicit, AI-generated images of Swift went viral on X. “Posting non-consensual nudes is strictly prohibited on X.

“Our teams are actively removing all identified images and taking appropriate action against the accounts responsible for the distribution.”