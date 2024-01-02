X shows headlines again with links to articles – IT Pro – News

#shows #headlines #links #articles #Pro #News

To be fair, there is a difference between a company with support and without support. You simply don’t get a response from X because the helpdesk there has simply been fired.

Recently contacted Nintendo regarding 2FA. I no longer received verification codes in the mail, nor purchase confirmations, etc. I called Nintendo Technical Service, and they helped me within a few minutes. Had to answer a few questions about my account and email them to them from the linked email address to a Nintendo.nl address, after which approval was given and I received the proper instructions from another Nintendo domain.

It’s just great, and the procedure was no pinky promise (verify the email address, as well as the last purchases, location and serial number). I have had a similar experience with other companies, especially when 2FA was still via SMS. I’m not a fan of it myself, but there were also companies that wanted to verify your ID with a third party that specialized in this kind of thing.

But yes, a good procedure is only possible if you also have skilled support staff instead of an auto reply with a 💩.

[Reactie gewijzigd door snoopdoge90 op 2 januari 2024 21:41]

Also Read:  Agnieszka Gozdyra made a request to the viewers. Dobromir Sośnierz protested

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

gave the children the names of Myleste, Lovaris and Zeus
gave the children the names of Myleste, Lovaris and Zeus
Posted on
They dreamed of time travel. The plane’s passengers landed in the wrong year
They dreamed of time travel. The plane’s passengers landed in the wrong year
Posted on
Nintendo Switchre tart a Legend of Grimrock
Nintendo Switchre tart a Legend of Grimrock
Posted on
Criticism of Kim Kardashian for garden full of fake snow: ‘Lost contact with reality’ | Stars
Criticism of Kim Kardashian for garden full of fake snow: ‘Lost contact with reality’ | Stars
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News