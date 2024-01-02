X shows headlines again with links to articles – IT Pro – News

#shows #headlines #links #articles #Pro #News

To be fair, there is a difference between a company with support and without support. You simply don’t get a response from X because the helpdesk there has simply been fired.

Recently contacted Nintendo regarding 2FA. I no longer received verification codes in the mail, nor purchase confirmations, etc. I called Nintendo Technical Service, and they helped me within a few minutes. Had to answer a few questions about my account and email them to them from the linked email address to a Nintendo.nl address, after which approval was given and I received the proper instructions from another Nintendo domain.

It’s just great, and the procedure was no pinky promise (verify the email address, as well as the last purchases, location and serial number). I have had a similar experience with other companies, especially when 2FA was still via SMS. I’m not a fan of it myself, but there were also companies that wanted to verify your ID with a third party that specialized in this kind of thing.

But yes, a good procedure is only possible if you also have skilled support staff instead of an auto reply with a 💩.

