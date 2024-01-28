Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen collides with Gladbach’s wall

He Bayer Leverkusen of Xabi Alonso It is disturbing the world of football and that is why not going beyond a draw like this Saturday against Gladbach (0-0) ends up being perceived as a big blow. The set of Xabi Alonso was far superior to his rival, taking a total of 28 shots, but none of them entered the goal defended by Moritz Nicolas and thanks to this the Gladbach He left Leverkusen with a point. Bayer added another and continues as leader although the Bayern It is closer than before this Saturday.

One day after Xabi Alonso was on everyone’s lips as a favorite to replace Klopp in it Liverpool, Bayer Leverkusen developed one of those performances on the green that only confirms what a great coach the Tolosarra is. Since the ball started rolling at the Bay Arena, the ‘aspirin team’ became a real headache for the Gladbachbut sometimes the lack of aim of the locals and other times the good work of the visitors to defend themselves led to the Leverkusen saw his streak of four straight victories cut short.

They were especially good Stanisicmuch more than a defender, Granit Xhakathe head of the engine room, and Florian Wirtz, a footballer for whom a three-figure transfer will be paid sooner rather than later. But in reality, beyond any individuality, the collective prevailed, with the Leverkusen demonstrating how well worked it is by Xabi Alonso despite the fact that the goal with which to achieve a new victory was missing.

With the point added the Bayer Leverkusen He has a total of 49 to remain undefeated leader of the Bundesliga. stalks the Bayern Munichwho hours before won in Augsburg and at the end of matchday 19 is 2 points away.

Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen collides with Gladbach's wall
