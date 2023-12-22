Xavi clarifies screams in Barcelona’s dressing room at half-time of the game against Almería – Barcelona

#Xavi #clarifies #screams #Barcelonas #dressing #room #halftime #game #Almería #Barcelona

Coach recognizes that he raised his voice in light of the team’s performance

• Photo: Lusa/EPA

Xavi spoke this Friday, after the 3-2 defeat against Club América, which occurred at half-time of the meeting with Almería, at a time when there was a 1-goal draw.

“I try to be sincere and honest, I like to speak directly, I can’t hide. Shouting? It’s normal for there to be tension in a locker room, I thought it was appropriate to raise my voice a little, nothing more. From then on, I believe the team reacted very well , very well, we are a big family. They are professionals and they understood very well, in the second half they followed the path we have to be on. Now it is time to take a break, to rest, so we can face 2024 with a lot of desire and ambition”, he stated the coach after the game with Club América.

According to the Spanish press, Xavi returned to the locker room kicking everything that came his way. “This can’t be! I want you to run like pigs,” he shouted at the players. He tore his own shirt off and said to Lewandowski: “Make sure you start running once and for all!” Barcelona would end up winning 3-2.