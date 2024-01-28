Xavi took the blame for the backlash against Villarreal and announced his departure

#Xavi #blame #backlash #Villarreal #announced #departure

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez took the blame for the heavy 3-5 defeat at home to Villarreal in the 22nd round of the Primera Division and announced that he is leaving when his contract expires on June 30.

Barcelona conceded two goals in stoppage time and missed out on earning at least a point.

“I understand that the players are also to blame for the result, but I am the main one responsible. We have to reverse the trend, because the championship is developing very hard for us. We deserved to win.

We did the most difficult thing – we returned to the match after 0:2. After that we started to lose the ball easily, we didn’t commit a tactical offense at 3:3. It’s a heavy blow that will worsen our psychological state even more, but Barcelona have been through tougher times,” Xavi said.

“On June 30, I am leaving. This is a decision that has been discussed with the president, the management of the club. Barcelona needs a change. Everyone had faith in me until today’s match, but now it is time for a change for the sake of the club. I don’t want to be problem for Barca, the players don’t deserve such results. It was cruel to watch the players lose a game after such a turnaround,” Xavi added.

