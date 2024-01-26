Xavi’s new substitute! This coach would join the Barcelona bench at the end of the season (+Details)

#Xavis #substitute #coach #join #Barcelona #bench #season #Details

This Friday, January 26, Liverpool announced, early in the morning, the news that shook the entire football world. Their technical director, Jürgen Klopp, will cease to be the first coach of the “Reds” starting next season. The German coach announced his decision through a series of short videos that the English football’s top division team published on their social networks.

“I can understand that it is a shock for many people, but, obviously, I can explain it, or at least try to. I love this club, this city, our fans, the team, the employees… but I am convinced to take this decision,” highlighted the German, who stated that he had communicated it to the club in November.

Likewise, the news of the departure of the German coach from the Anfield team’s bench could cause endless changes in European football. This is because it is not known if the German wants to take a sabbatical year, something that Pep Guardiola already did when he left Barcelona in 2012. If the former Dortmund player wants to do something like that there will be no movements, but if he decides to continue training Anything could happen.

Possible changes on the European benches

Jürgen Klopp is considered one of the best coaches in the world, who manages to get the greatest potential out of each of his players. In this way, several of the best clubs in the world will be knocking on the German’s door to acquire his services for next season, as is the case of Manchester United and Chelsea, teams that want to correct the failure they are experiencing in the latest campaigns.

However, when announcing his farewell to the Liverpool city team, Klopp mentioned that he would not coach another Premier League club, due to the respect and affection he has for the entire Liverpool institution, of which he formed part in the last nine seasons.

Klopp dressed as Barcelona?

In addition to the two greats of the Premier League, there are several clubs that will be attentive to the next steps of the German coach. Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are among the European giants that can knock on Jürgen’s door; However, they are teams that already have a technical director with an established long-term project.

FC Barcelona could also have to look for a new coach in case Xavi Hernández fails to redress the current situation. Joan Laporta, leader of the Blaugrana team, continues to trust the Catalan coach until the end of the season, but his recent elimination from the Copa del Rey could mean his departure from the bench at the end of the season.

Likewise, the boss of the Blaugrana team has always admired the coaches of German origin, considering that they have adapted well to modern football. Klopp has always appeared as a dream coach for Barcelona, ​​who could take the reins of the team for the coming season, as long as Xavi Hernández does not win any title at the end of the campaign.