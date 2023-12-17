Xbox and PC controllers are now available

#Xbox #controllers

Turtle Beach launched a new premium controller in Germany this week: the Stealth Ultra. It is officially certified as “Designed for Xbox”. According to the manufacturer, it should work with low latency due to proprietary wireless technology. The real unique selling point is the integrated display. On top of that, Bluetooth is also on board, so you can also use the input device on smartphones, tablets or smart TVs.

The Stealth Ultra has magnetic anti-drift thumbsticks, tactile microswitches and a so-called “Connected Command Display dashboard”, which refers to the integrated display. Adjustable triggers for short or long stroke, four assignable buttons on the back, RGB lighting and the ability to display smartphone notifications on the controller are part of the overall package.

The integrated 1.5-inch colored Connected Command Display allows, for example, the button assignment, thumbstick resistance, tolerance ranges, vibration intensity, game and chat audio and energy settings to be adjusted. It is also possible to customize the RGB lighting or set notifications or warnings when the battery level is low. The display also provides access to customizations for ten local profiles.

The sensitivity of the thumbsticks can be adjusted using the Pro-Aim-Focus mode. Players have the option to select this as a preset for one of the four assignable buttons on the back of the controller. Two rumble motors in the Stealth Ultra’s grips and triggers provide vibration feedback and can also be adjusted via the display.

The included flat quick-charging dock uses USB 3.0 and can charge the controller to 100% in under two hours. The charging station has a built-in USB port for connecting the controller’s wireless transmitter and even then requires a USB port on Xbox or PC. The Stealth Ultra comes with a 3m USB cable to enable gaming and charging at the same time. There are various power saving modes, including Eco mode, which turns off the RGB lighting and increases battery life up to 30 hours per charge.

Gaming headsets can be connected via the 3.5 mm port and used with functions such as Superhuman Hearing. There is also a companion app for Xbox, Windows PCs, Android and iOS for further setting options. When not in use, the Stealth Ultra, charging dock, cables and additional joystick caps can be stored in the included hard case.

The Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra Wireless Controller is available now at www.turtlebeach.com and at participating retailers worldwide at an RRP of €199.99.

