Xbox and PC controllers are now available

#Xbox #controllers

Turtle Beach launched a new premium controller in Germany this week: the Stealth Ultra. It is officially certified as “Designed for Xbox”. According to the manufacturer, it should work with low latency due to proprietary wireless technology. The real unique selling point is the integrated display. On top of that, Bluetooth is also on board, so you can also use the input device on smartphones, tablets or smart TVs.

The Stealth Ultra has magnetic anti-drift thumbsticks, tactile microswitches and a so-called “Connected Command Display dashboard”, which refers to the integrated display. Adjustable triggers for short or long stroke, four assignable buttons on the back, RGB lighting and the ability to display smartphone notifications on the controller are part of the overall package.

The integrated 1.5-inch colored Connected Command Display allows, for example, the button assignment, thumbstick resistance, tolerance ranges, vibration intensity, game and chat audio and energy settings to be adjusted. It is also possible to customize the RGB lighting or set notifications or warnings when the battery level is low. The display also provides access to customizations for ten local profiles.

The sensitivity of the thumbsticks can be adjusted using the Pro-Aim-Focus mode. Players have the option to select this as a preset for one of the four assignable buttons on the back of the controller. Two rumble motors in the Stealth Ultra’s grips and triggers provide vibration feedback and can also be adjusted via the display.

The included flat quick-charging dock uses USB 3.0 and can charge the controller to 100% in under two hours. The charging station has a built-in USB port for connecting the controller’s wireless transmitter and even then requires a USB port on Xbox or PC. The Stealth Ultra comes with a 3m USB cable to enable gaming and charging at the same time. There are various power saving modes, including Eco mode, which turns off the RGB lighting and increases battery life up to 30 hours per charge.

Also Read:  Are there no moons around alien planets?

Gaming headsets can be connected via the 3.5 mm port and used with functions such as Superhuman Hearing. There is also a companion app for Xbox, Windows PCs, Android and iOS for further setting options. When not in use, the Stealth Ultra, charging dock, cables and additional joystick caps can be stored in the included hard case.

The Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra Wireless Controller is available now at www.turtlebeach.com and at participating retailers worldwide at an RRP of €199.99.

Transparency: This article contains affiliate links. By clicking on it you will go directly to the provider. If you decide to make a purchase there, we will receive a small commission. Nothing changes in price for you. Partner links have no influence on our reporting.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Cancer is also class-based: The risk of cancer and death is higher in poor areas
Cancer is also class-based: The risk of cancer and death is higher in poor areas
Posted on
Is Russia up to something? – A Yarsz intercontinental ballistic missile was put on standby near Moscow
Is Russia up to something? – A Yarsz intercontinental ballistic missile was put on standby near Moscow
Posted on
10 of the most impressive naturally aspirated engines ever built
10 of the most impressive naturally aspirated engines ever built
Posted on
Three super solar storms hit Earth in the past 200 years
Three super solar storms hit Earth in the past 200 years
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news China Company Crime culture economy emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News