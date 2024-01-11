Xbox Developer_Direct Announced and Held on January 18 / News

#Xbox #Developer_Direct #Announced #Held #January #News

Xbox is holding a Developer_Direct on January 18th. The game developers will then show off some of their new titles for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass, among others. The Developer_Direct can be seen from 9:00 PM Dutch time.

It has been announced that presentations will be held on topics including: the Indiana Jones Game which is released by MachineGames, the studio behind the recent, among others Wolfenstein games (as of 2014). Obsidian (known from, among others The Outer Worlds in SouthPark The Stick of Truth) is giving a presentation about their new fantasy action RPG Avowed, Oxide games (known from: Ashes of the Singularity) will be their grand strategy game Ara: History Untold Tonen and Ninja Theory will tell you more about it Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. Furthermore, ZeniMax Online Studios will present their new chapter of The Elder Scrolls Online show with the associated new zones, storyline and new features.

Also Read:  HUAWEI announces budget phone nova 12 Lite with Snapdragon 778G CPU and 50 megapixel camera

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Group of businessmen offers 12 million to buy “Jornal de Notícias” and “O Jogo”
Group of businessmen offers 12 million to buy “Jornal de Notícias” and “O Jogo”
Posted on
The nominees for the DICE Awards are lined up
The nominees for the DICE Awards are lined up
Posted on
Actor Dook van Dijck plays Gerard Joling in the series about the life of Patty Brard | Movies & Series
Actor Dook van Dijck plays Gerard Joling in the series about the life of Patty Brard | Movies & Series
Posted on
BREAKING NEWS | TFF announced the new foreign rule! It will be valid for the 2024-2025 season – Football
BREAKING NEWS | TFF announced the new foreign rule! It will be valid for the 2024-2025 season – Football
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News