Xbox Developer_Direct Announced and Held on January 18 / News

Xbox is holding a Developer_Direct on January 18th. The game developers will then show off some of their new titles for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass, among others. The Developer_Direct can be seen from 9:00 PM Dutch time.

It has been announced that presentations will be held on topics including: the Indiana Jones Game which is released by MachineGames, the studio behind the recent, among others Wolfenstein games (as of 2014). Obsidian (known from, among others The Outer Worlds in SouthPark The Stick of Truth) is giving a presentation about their new fantasy action RPG Avowed, Oxide games (known from: Ashes of the Singularity) will be their grand strategy game Ara: History Untold Tonen and Ninja Theory will tell you more about it Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. Furthermore, ZeniMax Online Studios will present their new chapter of The Elder Scrolls Online show with the associated new zones, storyline and new features.