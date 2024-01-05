Xerox lays off 15% of its workforce

Thousands of Xerox employees will be let go from the company in the coming weeks, CNBC reports. The office solutions giant has announced 15% layoffs as part of a reorganization at all levels.

The official announcement states that the restructuring will “simplify” the company’s portfolio in its core business of print products, but will also strengthen the focus on IT and other digital services. This is also reflected by changes in management.

Xerox backed away from a hostile takeover by three times larger HP

The epidemic reduced the chances of success

The news plunged the company’s stock price by as much as 12%.

Printing, scanning and copying of documents remains an essential part of the activities of most companies around the world, but in recent years, a lot has been done in the direction of “paperless” solutions with digital document circulation. This inevitably hits Xerox’s traditional business.

Xerox has 20,500 employees, and according to CNBC’s calculations, this means that 3,075 people remain “overboard”. They will be cut within the current quarter.

