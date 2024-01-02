Xi Jinping Reveals China’s Economy is in Difficulty

#Jinping #Reveals #Chinas #Economy #Difficulty

Jakarta

China faces difficult economic challenges, including in the business sector and employment issues. This was directly acknowledged by Chinese President Xi Jinping in his speech on New Year’s Eve.

Xi Jinping’s confession in his New Year’s Eve speech was the first since 2013. The country with the world’s second largest economy is grappling with various problems, such as weak demand, rising unemployment, and slumping business confidence.

“Some companies are experiencing difficult times. Some people are having difficulty finding work and meeting basic needs,” said Xi Jinping, quoted from CNNTuesday (2/1/2024).

He admitted that this issue was on his mind, and was determined to take advantage of the momentum of economic recovery. Hours before his speech, China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published its monthly Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) survey.

The survey showed factory activity declined in December to its lowest level in six months. The manufacturing PMI fell to 49 last month, down from 49.4 in November.

For information, PMI figures above 50 indicate expansion, while figures below 50 indicate contraction. December also marked the third consecutive month of contraction in China’s manufacturing PMI.

China’s economy continues to be hit by a series of problems this year, including a hit to the property sector, high youth unemployment and increasing financial pressure on local governments.

Political problems with Taiwan pose another challenge. Xi Jinping promised to unite mainland China with Taiwan, and emphasized his stance towards Taiwan having its own government.

“China will definitely be reunited, and all Chinese citizens on both sides of the Taiwan Strait must be bound by the same goal and share in the glory of the rise of the Chinese nation,” he stressed.

Also Read:  The surgeon punched the patient in the head during the operation. The hospital's explanation feels like a bad joke

The remarks came just two weeks before Taiwan’s January 13 presidential election, striking a sharper tone than previous New Year’s speeches.

Taking control of Taiwan is Xi Jinping’s main basis for “rejuvenating” China to a position of strength and global standing. The Chinese Communist Party claims Taiwan as its territory, although it has never controlled it and has not ruled out using force to seize the island.

(ily/ara)

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

They continue to arm themselves! Lions sign this outfielder for the postseason
They continue to arm themselves! Lions sign this outfielder for the postseason
Posted on
What is the best time of day to consume protein?
What is the best time of day to consume protein?
Posted on
Loïc Signor, spokesperson for Renaissance, diverts Le Pen’s wishes into Russian
Loïc Signor, spokesperson for Renaissance, diverts Le Pen’s wishes into Russian
Posted on
unexpected recovery from cancer – difficult to explain, but proven time and time again
unexpected recovery from cancer – difficult to explain, but proven time and time again
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News