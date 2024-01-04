Xi Jinping Surprised by Bomb Blast in Iran Kills 84 People

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed condolences on Thursday (4/1) over two bomb blasts in Iran, his close ally. Xi told Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi he was “shocked” by the incident that killed at least 84 people.

The two explosions on Wednesday (3/1) were called a “terrorist attack” by Iranian state media and regional authorities. The bomb explosion sparked fears of widespread conflict in the region.

Iranian authorities said on Thursday that the two bomb blasts had killed 84 people, revising the previous toll of 103.

In his message to Raisi, Xi said he was “shocked to learn of the serious terrorist attack in Iran’s Kerman province, which resulted in heavy casualties”, Chinese state television CCTV reported.

“On behalf of the Chinese government and people, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the victims and our sincere sympathy to the injured and the families of the victims,” ​​Xi said, as reported by the news agency AFPThursday (4/1/2024).

Xi “stressed that the Chinese side opposes all forms of terrorism, strongly condemns terrorist attacks and firmly supports Iran’s efforts to safeguard national security and stability,” according to CCTV.

China’s Foreign Ministry also previously expressed “deep shock” and condolences over the bomb explosion.

