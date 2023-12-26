Xiaomi 14 in Poland. The perfect flagship display for the MWC 2024 debut

#Xiaomi #Poland #perfect #flagship #display #MWC #debut

Are you waiting for the world premiere of Xiaomi 14 and the possibility to buy this flagship in Poland? Find out when you get there. The date of the global premiere of Xiaomi 14 has been revealed: a flagship phone that is close to perfection.

We have already passed a few weeks since the premiere of the Xiaomi 14 series in the manufacturer’s home market. Now, it was ManiaK and fans of the brand are waiting for their global exposure.

When Xiaomi 14 And Xiaomi 14 Pro It will appear, among others: In Poland? The source site claims it has a strong advantage in this case.

Xiaomi 14 world premiere at MWC 2024

At one time, MWC in Barcelona was the most important exhibition for gsmManiaKa and for all fans of mobile technology. Many manufacturers have introduced their most important phones and technologies there. It’s all water over the dam.

Fortunately, there are still brands that remember and remember Mobile World Congress. And it seems that one of them will be Xiaomi in 2024.

According to a reliable source At MWC 2024 in Barcelona, ​​we will witness the world premiere of Xiaomi 14. Let’s say that I had the opportunity to notice a similar signal (I will not call it a suggestion), so I was not particularly surprised by this information.

Officially, the exhibition takes place between February 26 and 29, but such exhibitions often take place a little earlier. I’m betting on February 25th based on that. On the other hand, others point to February 27. We will see.

It is likely that we will also find out the details of the availability in Poland on the day of the presentation of Xiaomi 14 in the world/Europe.

Will the Pro model also appear globally?

Well, Xiaomi 14 will debut in the Catalan capital. This means that a Pro version will come with it, as has been the case every year for a long time. TRUE?

Currently, there are many indications that this time not. According to recent information, the global premiere of the Xiaomi 14 Pro has been canceled for currently unknown reasons.

Everything should become clear by the end of February in Barcelona at the latest. In the meantime, let’s remember what the Xiaomi 14, which is coming to Poland, will offer us.

Xiaomi Phone 14 Specifications:

System: Android 14 cu HyperOS ,

, Healer: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 3rd generation ,

, Memory: 8 to 16 GB RAM LPDDR5x from the 256 GB to the 1 TB of memory UFS 4.0 (There are different configurations and it is not known which one will appear in Poland),

from the 256 GB to the 1 TB of memory (There are different configurations and it is not known which one will appear in Poland), a screen: 6.36 inch, OLED 1,5K (2670 x 1200 pixeli), LTPO up to 120 Hz maximum spot brightness 3000 nits, 89.5% Screen-to-body ratio,

1,5K (2670 x 1200 pixeli), maximum spot brightness 3000 nits, 89.5% Screen-to-body ratio, Photo apparatus: The main module is 50 megapixels (1/1,31 inch, 1,2 µm, f/1,6, Owais ) + 50-megapixel wide-angle lens With a field of view of 115 degrees + 50 megapixel telephoto lens with 3.2x optical zoom ,

(1/1,31 inch, 1,2 µm, f/1,6, ) + With a field of view of 115 degrees + , Camera selfie de 32 MP,

battery 4610 mAh With fast cable charging 90 watts , Wireless 50 watts And it returns 10 watts

With fast cable charging , And it returns 10 watts Modem 5G, Wi-Fi 6/7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS dual, NFC, port IR, USB-C 3.2 in-screen fingerprint reader, stereo speakers, dual SIM, eSIM,

in-screen fingerprint reader, stereo speakers, dual SIM, eSIM, waterproof (IP68) Glass and metal case (+ possibly vegan leather) with dimensions of 152.8 x 71.5 x 8.2-8.3 mm and a weight of 193 grams.

as you see The Xiaomi 14 is a near-perfect flagship with strong specs and reasonable size. On paper, it will be a strong competitor to the Galaxy S24.

