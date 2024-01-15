Xiaomi announces five smartphones in the Redmi Note 13 series – Tablets and phones – News

#Xiaomi #announces #smartphones #Redmi #Note #series #Tablets #phones #News

Xiaomi announces the Redmi Note 13 series, consisting of the Note 13, Note 13 5G, Note 13 Pro, Note 13 Pro 5G and Note 13 Pro+ 5G. The brand shares euro prices of the new devices, but does not yet say anything about the availability of the series.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 series consists entirely of devices with a 6.67″ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Pro 5G and Pro+ 5G have a slightly higher resolution. Each of the five smartphones also has an ultra-wide-angle lens with an 8- megapixel resolution and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The 16-megapixel selfie camera is also the same in all cases. The devices have a fingerprint scanner in the screen.

Outside of the screen and the camera module, the devices differ more. Each of the five variants has a different SoC, with Xiaomi alternating between Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 and Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 SoCs and three different MediaTek series. Although all batteries have a capacity of 5000 or 5100mAh, the non-Pro variants support 33W fast charging, while the Pro versions support a capacity of 67 or even 120W.

Redmi

Note 13

Note 13 5G

Note 13 Pro

Note 13 Pro 5G

Note 13 Pro+ 5G

Screen

6,67″-amoled

2400x1080px

120Hz

6,67″-amoled

2400x1080px

120Hz

6,67″-amoled

2400x1080px

120Hz

6,67″-amoled

2712x1220px

120Hz

6,67″-amoled

2712x1220px

120Hz

Soc

Qualcomm Snapdragon 685

MediaTek Dimensity 6080

MediaTek Helio G99-Ultra

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 2

MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra

Camera’s

108Mp, main camera

8Mp, ultra wide angle

2Mp, macro lens

Front: 16Mp 108Mp, main camera

8Mp, ultra wide angle

2Mp, macro lens

Front: 16Mp 200Mp, main camera

8Mp, ultra wide angle

2Mp, macro

Front: 16Mp 200Mp, main camera

8Mp, ultra wide angle

2Mp, macro

Front: 16Mp 200Mp, main camera

8Mp, ultra wide angle

2Mp, macro

Front: 16Mp

Accu

5000mAh

33W charging 5000mAh

33W charging 5000mAh

67W charging 5100mAh

67W charging 5000mAh

120W charging

Memory/storage

6GB, 128GB

8GB, 128/256GB

6GB, 128GB

8GB, 256GB 8GB, 256GB

12GB, 512GB

8GB, 256GB

12GB, 512GB

8GB, 256GB

12GB, 512GB

Price

200 euros 280 euros 350 euros 400 euros 500 euros