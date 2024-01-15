Xiaomi announces five smartphones in the Redmi Note 13 series – Tablets and phones – News

#Xiaomi #announces #smartphones #Redmi #Note #series #Tablets #phones #News
Xiaomi announces the Redmi Note 13 series, consisting of the Note 13, Note 13 5G, Note 13 Pro, Note 13 Pro 5G and Note 13 Pro+ 5G. The brand shares euro prices of the new devices, but does not yet say anything about the availability of the series.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 series consists entirely of devices with a 6.67″ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Pro 5G and Pro+ 5G have a slightly higher resolution. Each of the five smartphones also has an ultra-wide-angle lens with an 8- megapixel resolution and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The 16-megapixel selfie camera is also the same in all cases. The devices have a fingerprint scanner in the screen.
Outside of the screen and the camera module, the devices differ more. Each of the five variants has a different SoC, with Xiaomi alternating between Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 and Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 SoCs and three different MediaTek series. Although all batteries have a capacity of 5000 or 5100mAh, the non-Pro variants support 33W fast charging, while the Pro versions support a capacity of 67 or even 120W.
Redmi
Note 13
Note 13 5G
Note 13 Pro
Note 13 Pro 5G
Note 13 Pro+ 5G
Screen
6,67″-amoled
2400x1080px
120Hz
6,67″-amoled
2400x1080px
120Hz
6,67″-amoled
2400x1080px
120Hz
6,67″-amoled
2712x1220px
120Hz
6,67″-amoled
2712x1220px
120Hz
Soc
Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
MediaTek Dimensity 6080
MediaTek Helio G99-Ultra
Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 2
MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra
Camera’s
108Mp, main camera
8Mp, ultra wide angle
2Mp, macro lens
Front: 16Mp 108Mp, main camera
8Mp, ultra wide angle
2Mp, macro lens
Front: 16Mp 200Mp, main camera
8Mp, ultra wide angle
2Mp, macro
Front: 16Mp 200Mp, main camera
8Mp, ultra wide angle
2Mp, macro
Front: 16Mp 200Mp, main camera
8Mp, ultra wide angle
2Mp, macro
Front: 16Mp
Accu
5000mAh
33W charging 5000mAh
33W charging 5000mAh
67W charging 5100mAh
67W charging 5000mAh
120W charging
Memory/storage
6GB, 128GB
8GB, 128/256GB
6GB, 128GB
8GB, 256GB 8GB, 256GB
12GB, 512GB
8GB, 256GB
12GB, 512GB
8GB, 256GB
12GB, 512GB
Price
200 euros 280 euros 350 euros 400 euros 500 euros