Xiaomi car – 2.78 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h and 800 km range

#Xiaomi #car #seconds #kmh #range

The SU7 electric sedan will receive a special control system

Smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has officially unveiled its first car – the SU7 electric sedan. Its most powerful version will accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.78 seconds. In addition, the model is equipped with a huge number of technologies, the implementation of which should guarantee a place for Xiaomi among the leaders of the world automotive industry.

The dimensions of the sedan are length 4997 mm, width – 1963 mm and height – 1440 mm, and the distance between the two axles is 3000 mm. The top version of the sedan is powered by two electric motors with a combined power of 673 hp. and 838 Nm, and the maximum speed is 265 km/h. The basic version has one electric motor with 299 hp, and here the acceleration to 100 km/h is 5.28 seconds.

Thanks to the battery with a capacity of 101 kWh and an aerodynamic drag coefficient of only 0.195 (in the version without lidar on the roof), the new electric car will travel up to 800 km on a single charge, while 668 km is specified for the base version.

The production SU7 will receive four modifications, which will differ in power and mileage depending on the battery and motors. The minimum range will be 628 km, and with fast charging in just 15 minutes, 510 km can be added.

The cabin of the sedan will have a 7.1-inch instrument panel and a 16.1-inch central display, as well as a 56-inch visible diagonal projection on the windshield. Media capabilities will be controlled by the Qualcomm 8295 processor and the latest Xiaomi operating system, which was one of the technologies presented alongside the electric car.

The manufacturer claims that the new operating system will become a full-fledged ecosystem for all Xiaomi devices. It will, for example, provide seamless integration of gadgets into the media space of an electric car, allowing the use of portable tablets as screens for rear passengers. Despite the advanced media capabilities, the interior of the electric car retains the physical buttons and switches.

Xiaomi has developed a whole family of electric motors that have an efficiency of over 98%. Several power options have been announced, starting at 299 hp. and 400 Nm to 578 hp. and 635 Nm. High-tech batteries with improved protection and high efficiency are promised – when integrated into the new platform, they can theoretically provide a range of up to 1,260 kilometers.

The company will use injection molding technology for large parts in the production of electric cars, for which it has developed a 9,100-ton press (this figure is a record). This approach will simplify production, reduce its cost and increase speed.

In addition, Xiaomi is ready with its own autonomous control system, the hardware complex of which will consist of a lidar, 11 high-resolution cameras and one and a half dozen radars. The information from them will be processed immediately by two Nvidia Drive chips with a performance of up to 508 TOPS.

The first units of the Xiaomi SU7 will appear in the official showrooms of the brand in the first quarter of next year, but the prices have not yet been announced. The company claims that in terms of handling, the electric car will be comparable to the Porsche Taycan, and in terms of technology it will surpass the Tesla Model S.

More photos of Xiaomi’s first car – see in the gallery:

​​​​​​​

More on the topic: