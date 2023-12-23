Xiaomi Christmas – make yourself or your loved one happy for the holidays and you can win one of 13 special gifts

#Xiaomi #Christmas #loved #happy #holidays #win #special #gifts

There are only a few days left until the Christmas holidays and Xiaomi has once again prepared a game with great gifts for its customers, including a trip abroad, a spa weekend, a Xiaomi TV, a scooter, a tablet, a smartphone and many other products of the brand.

The Christmas game is active from 08/12/2023 to 15/01/2024 and can be entered by anyone who has purchased certain models of smartphones from the Xiaomi, Redmi Note or Redmi series or one of the following tablet models – Redmi Pad, Redmi Pad SE or Xiaomi Pad 6. After purchase, anyone wishing to participate in the game for any of the 13 prizes should register on the page At the end of the Christmas game, the 13 winners will be randomly drawn and announced.

Everyone who registers in the game has a chance to win one of the gifts specially selected by Xiaomi:

a voucher for an excursion abroad worth BGN 2,000 from SDI

a voucher for a spa weekend in one of the top spa hotels in Bulgaria – Grand Hotel Therme in the village of Banya worth BGN 1000 or one of the various Xiaomi products such as:

latest model smartphone Xiaomi 13T

Xiaomi Pad 6 tablet

55-inch Xiaomi TV A2

latest model scooter Xiaomi Scooter 4 Ultra EU

robot vacuum cleaner Xiaomi Robot Vaccum X10+ EU

Xiaomi Vacuum Cleaner G10 Plus EU

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S10+

air purifier Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Pro

electric scooter – scooter Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3

LED projector Xiaomi Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro

vertical vacuum cleaner Xiaomi Truclean W10 Pro Wet Dry Vaccum E

Users can participate in the Christmas game after purchasing one of the smartphones from the Xiaomi, Redmi Note or Redmi series that the company offers on the Bulgarian market. Among them is the latest series of smartphones Xiaomi 13T, which was presented in September this year. It features a triple camera co-developed with Leica that includes a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens for portrait shots and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, as well as a 20MP front-facing camera. With these smartphones, users don’t just capture the shot, they capture emotions and create masterpieces.

Xiaomi’s most popular series is the Redmi Note series. Models from this series are also part of the Christmas game. The series includes the devices Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12S, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, which have already established themselves on the Bulgarian market with their good price-quality ratio. By purchasing one of these over the Christmas period, you have the opportunity to play for one of 13 prizes after registering your purchase.

Among the other products that are part of the Xiaomi Christmas game are the smartphones Redmi A1, Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C, Redmi 10C, Redmi 10 2022, Redmi 10 5G, Redmi Note 10 5G, Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11S 5G , Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro+5G, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G, Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro, Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro , Redmi 12C, Redmi 12, Redmi 12 5G, Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, as well as the following tablet models of the brand: Redmi Pad, Redmi Pad SE, Xiaomi Pad 6.

You can learn more about Xiaomi’s Christmas game while creating unforgettable moments with your loved ones, ice skating in the heart of Sofia – at Yunak Ice Rink. Skating is an invariable part of the winter season and is probably the most favorite urban winter experience of young and old. And in the days before the Christmas holidays – 22.12. (Friday) and 23.12. (Saturday), also stop by the special Xiaomi corner, where you will receive a special coupon guaranteeing a reward when you buy a Xiaomi product from the official Xiaomi store at Paradise Center. Also, you will find a special photo installation with a challenge to participate in, and fans of the event will have the opportunity to write a letter to Xiaomi and leave their contacts to receive advance information about future Xiaomi promotions and events.

Read more about smartphones from the Xiaomi, Redmi Note and Redmi series on the official website of Xiaomi Bulgaria –

Check out the official rules of the Christmas promotion here.