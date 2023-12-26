Xiaomi is preparing a surprise for global users for the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 series : Gadget.ro – Hi-Tech Lifestyle

#Xiaomi #preparing #surprise #global #users #upcoming #Xiaomi #Redmi #Note #series #Gadget.ro #HiTech #Lifestyle

Xiaomi is preparing the global launch of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 series, the first on the list being India. It seems that in this country a dedicated event is being prepared for the 4th of January, one in which several novelties will be presented, not just smartphones.

Europe will not have long to wait either, also in the first weeks of 2024, as the new models from the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 series will also be announced on the old continent. At the moment we do not know for sure how many there will be, the information is diverse: we learned about Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro and 13 Pro Plus, as well as about the 4G only versions Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G and 13 Pro 4G, but other sources indicate the initial presence of only 3 devices.

Until we find out exactly which smartphones from the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 series will arrive in Europe, the well-known rumor Sudhanshu Ambhore brings us a very important and I would say somewhat surprising piece of information.

Exclusive: All Redmi Note 13 series phones will ship with MIUI 14 based on Android 13, in India as well as Global. All phones will get 3 years of Android updates (up to Android 16) & 4 years of security updates. These phones will not receive Xiaomi HyperOS anytime soon. pic.twitter.com/6s2l8vSxpL — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) December 26, 2023

It seems that the entire Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 series will come from the factory with MIUI 14 based on Android 13 and will receive 3 major software updates (Android 14, 15 and 16) and 4 years of security updates. The Chinese manufacturer thus responds to the competition, one that offers increasingly longer software support, even for devices from the more accessible segments.

Another piece of information provided by Sudhanshu Ambhore is that smartphones from the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 series will not soon receive an update to the new HyperOS interface. Or for me this information is somewhat bizarre because MIUI 14 is the last version of MIUI. How will Xiaomi provide major updates without HyperOS? How will they bring major updates to a MIUI that is no longer developed? Or maybe that “too soon” refers to a period of several months? I don’t know, it remains to be seen.

