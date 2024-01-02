Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro information leaked, battery increased to 10000mAh, fast charging 120W, expected to launch Q2/2024 along with Xiaomi 14 Ultra

#Xiaomi #Pad #Pro #information #leaked #battery #increased #10000mAh #fast #charging #120W #expected #launch #Q22024 #Xiaomi #Ultra

Xiaomi The Xiaomi Pad 6 Series tablet, which consists of the Xiaomi Pad 6 and the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro, was launched in April, followed by the Xiaomi Pad 6 Max in August 2023, and now there are clues about its successor. The new Xiaomi Pad 7 Series that was expected to launch this year has been released.

A recent report from GSMChina website claims that the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro will come with a larger battery than the previous Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro, 10000mAh from 8600mAh, and fast charging will increase to 120W from 67W.

In addition, the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro will also come with a large 10-inch screen with a resolution of 1480×2367 pixels, a refresh rate of 144Hz, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

It is expected that the company will launch the Xiaomi Pad 7 Series tablet in the second quarter of 2024 together with the Xiaomi 14 Ultra flagship phone, just like the previous Xiaomi Pad 6 Series was launched at the event. Same with the Xiaomi 13 Ultra mobile phone.