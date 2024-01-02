Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro information leaked, battery increased to 10000mAh, fast charging 120W, expected to launch Q2/2024 along with Xiaomi 14 Ultra

#Xiaomi #Pad #Pro #information #leaked #battery #increased #10000mAh #fast #charging #120W #expected #launch #Q22024 #Xiaomi #Ultra

Xiaomi The Xiaomi Pad 6 Series tablet, which consists of the Xiaomi Pad 6 and the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro, was launched in April, followed by the Xiaomi Pad 6 Max in August 2023, and now there are clues about its successor. The new Xiaomi Pad 7 Series that was expected to launch this year has been released.

A recent report from GSMChina website claims that the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro will come with a larger battery than the previous Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro, 10000mAh from 8600mAh, and fast charging will increase to 120W from 67W.

In addition, the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro will also come with a large 10-inch screen with a resolution of 1480×2367 pixels, a refresh rate of 144Hz, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

It is expected that the company will launch the Xiaomi Pad 7 Series tablet in the second quarter of 2024 together with the Xiaomi 14 Ultra flagship phone, just like the previous Xiaomi Pad 6 Series was launched at the event. Same with the Xiaomi 13 Ultra mobile phone.

The price of the Redmi Note 13 Series in India has been leaked, starting at around 8,700 baht. It is expected that the Thai version may be similar.
Xiaomi launches two new colors for Xiaomi 14 | 14 Pro and Xiaomi Watch S3, matching the Xiaomi SU7 electric car.
Xiaomi SU7, Xiaomi’s first electric car, has been released! Full technology, maximum range of 800 km. As for the price, wait and see.
Xiaomi officially reveals the Xiaomi SU7 electric car in Aqua Blue.
Redmi K70 Series sells 1 million units in 14 days! Breaking the record for sales of the K Series family, exceeding a million units, fastest.

Also Read:  Open the checklist 'How to choose a laptop for students'?

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The recruiter’s lies to ensnare a child to murder | Sweden
The recruiter’s lies to ensnare a child to murder | Sweden
Posted on
Will we all have a four-day work week in Lithuania in 2024?
Will we all have a four-day work week in Lithuania in 2024?
Posted on
Stock markets have soared in Europe and the USA in the last year. For 2024, the forecast is moderate optimism
Stock markets have soared in Europe and the USA in the last year. For 2024, the forecast is moderate optimism
Posted on
Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro information leaked, battery increased to 10000mAh, fast charging 120W, expected to launch Q2/2024 along with Xiaomi 14 Ultra
Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro information leaked, battery increased to 10000mAh, fast charging 120W, expected to launch Q2/2024 along with Xiaomi 14 Ultra
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News