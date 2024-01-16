Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 5G entices with a 5,000mAh battery, 3.5mm jack and 6.67″ AMOLED display – First impressions

#Xiaomi #Redmi #Note #entices #5000mAh #battery #3.5mm #jack #AMOLED #display #impressions

The most affordable model from the newly introduced Redmi Note 13 series is the model of the same name with the designation Redmi Note 13 5G. The novelty is equipped with a large AMOLED display, a 108 Mpx camera and a Mediatek Dimensity 6080 processor.

Unboxing: complete equipment



Similar to other Redmi Note 13 news and the recently introduced Poco phones, we find everything we need in the Redmi Note 13 5G package. In addition to the phone, the user also receives a USB-C/USB-A cable, a 33 W power adapter and a silicone case.

The reader on the side doesn’t hurt



Unlike the Redmi Note 13 Pro+, the Redmi Note 13 5G bets on flat frames, but we can also find a change in the display, or the location of the fingerprint reader. It is in the power button on the right side, where it is very easy to feel and has a quick response to the touch of a finger. The tested black version has a matte back with a slightly shimmering effect, fingerprints are not a problem anyway, as they are not visible.

Compared to its more expensive siblings, the Redmi Note 13 5G only has an “average” IP54 resistance, but what it does not lack is a 6.67″ Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of up to 1,000 nits. During our short use, we were also satisfied with the regulation auto brightness and thin bezels Thin bezels seem to be becoming standard on more affordable devices too, which is a good thing.

MediaTek Dimensity 6080 a 5 000mAh baterie



The advantage of this model should definitely be a solid battery life, which is ensured by a 5,000mAh battery with the option of relatively powerful 33W charging. However, neither the chipset nor the phone as such should suffer in terms of performance. The manufacturer deployed a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset, which should ensure sufficient agility for normal use and occasional gaming, however, video recording is limited to Full HD resolution for all sensors. Among them, we find a 108 Mpx primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.7, an 8 Mpx ultra-wide-angle lens (f/2.2), a 2 Mpx macro sensor and a 16 Mpx front camera.

The support for microSD memory cards, which is usually missing in more expensive models, the still practical 3.5mm jack or an infrared port suitable, for example, for air conditioning control, will be of interest.

Ask what interests you



We are just starting to test the new feature, and as always, you can ask us anything you are interested in in the comments below the article.

