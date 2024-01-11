Xiaomi releases midrange phone with Lpddr5x memory and UFS 4.0 storage – Tablets and phones – News

#Xiaomi #releases #midrange #phone #Lpddr5x #memory #UFS #storage #Tablets #phones #News

Xiaomi has launched the POCO X6 Pro, its first midrange smartphone with Lpddr5x memory and UFS 4.0 storage. The device has a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC.

The 4nm SoC has a 5G modem and eight processor cores, the fastest of which reaches 3.5GHz. There will be variants with 8 and 12GB of RAM. The storage is 256 or 512GB. That upgrade in memory and storage costs 70 euros.

The phone has a 6.67″ OLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is a display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a resolution of 2712×1220 pixels with a peak brightness of 1800 candelas per square meter. The primary camera has a 64- megapixel sensor and is assisted by an 8-megapixel camera with ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The battery has a capacity of 5000mAh and can charge with the included adapter at a maximum of 67W. The phone measures 160.5×74.3×8.3mm and weighs 190g. Xiaomi puts HyperOS 1.0 based on Android 14 on the device.

Xiaomi has presented two other POCO phones. The X6 has the same screen and cameras, but has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. The phone has 8 or 12GB Lpddr4x memory and 128, 256 or 512GB UFS 2.2 storage. The device has a battery with a slightly higher capacity: 5100mAh, and can charge just as quickly, at 67W. The phone will be released with Miui 14 based on Android 13 and will be upgraded to HyperOS.

There is also the M6 ​​Pro, the cheapest of the three. It is a phone without 5G. It has a MediaTek G99-Ultra SoC, a 6nm SoC with eight cores up to a maximum of 2.2GHz. There is 8 or 12GB Lpddr4x memory and 256 or 512GB UFS 2.2 storage, which is expandable via microSDXC cards. The phone also has a 6.67″ OLED screen, but with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. The camera setup is the same as the more expensive phones. The battery has a capacity of 5000mAh and can also charge at 67W. The device has In addition, a 3.5 mm jack. The M6 ​​Pro is immediately available in the Benelux for a suggested retail price of 230 or 300 euros. The X6 costs 300 to 370 euros and the X6 Pro 350 or 420 euros, depending on memory and storage.