Xiaomi says goodbye to MIUI in a video, this is how the system has developed over the years

The new year will begin in a few days, which means that Xiaomi users can say goodbye to the MIUI interface, which will be replaced by HyperOS on supported devices. Obviously, this does not come as a surprise to most users, since the Chinese manufacturer already announced in October that it was retiring the user interface used until now. Xiaomi is now saying goodbye to MIUI in a 3-minute video, at the same time presenting its development from the beginning to the end.

The video was titled “Traveling through time – The evolution of MIUI”. The recording shows all releases of the user interface and their defining features, starting with the very first version that debuted in 2010. The functions and changes that come with newer and newer versions are not only mentioned, but also brought to the attention of viewers through animations and screen shots. If you love or loved the manufacturer and its devices, then you will probably feel nostalgic while looking at these series of images.

It is obviously not worth being sad, because the end of something is also the beginning of something new. In the near future, 8 devices will receive the HyperOS update in Europe. All this was announced by Xiaomi on the X. The following smartphones and tablets will be the first to be eligible for the update:

Xiaomi 13 Ultra

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13

Xiaomi 13T Pro

Xiaomi 13T

Redmi Note 12

Redmi Note 12S

Xiaomi Pad 6

In addition to the Xiaomi and Redmi devices in question, there is another mobile that is expected to receive the HyperOS system in the first quarter of 2024, and this is the Poco F5. The new update will be introduced in stages, in waves, which means that its arrival can be expected at different times depending on the device and region. Which was your favorite MIUI version?

Source: Xiaomi

