Xiaomi shows its first electric car with SU7 – Image and sound – News

Xiaomi has shown its first electric car. This concerns a sedan called SU7 that will have a maximum 101kWh battery with 800V charging architecture. The sedan has a range of 800 kilometers based on a Chinese standard, which is often higher than the European standard.

The SU7 is released in two versions. The regular SU7 is a rear-wheel drive EV with a 73.6kWh battery, reports Engadget. This also only supports 400V charging, which means it will charge slower than the top model with 800V architecture. The SU7 gets a range of 668 kilometers based on the CLTC standard, a Chinese standard that is often higher than the WLTP range used in Europe.

The SU7 Max comes above the SU7. This gets all-wheel drive and the larger 101kWh battery with 800V charging architecture. This can provide a range of 220 km with 5 minutes of charging, or 510 kilometers with 15 minutes of charging. Both models are 4,997 meters long, 1,963 meters wide and 1,440 meters high.

The electric car will have a HyperOS operating system that works with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8295 SoC. This controls, among other things, the central 16.1″ 3k infotainment screen. Users can cast from their Xiaomi phone to this central screen. The car must also support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Behind the two front seats there will be holders for Xiaomi Pad- tablets.

Both cars get Nvidia Drive Orin processors for autonomous functions, although the Max version gets two, one more than the regular SU7. This processor works together with, among other things, the lidar sensor on the roof. Xiaomi wants to test autonomous cars in more than a hundred Chinese cities by the end of 2024.

It is not known whether the SU7 will come to Europe and how much the car will cost. The electronics manufacturer announced in 2021 that it wanted to make electric cars. Later that year, the company said mass production should start in the first half of 2024.