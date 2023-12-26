Xiaomi will be ready to debut its first electric car and there are new images – Business

#Xiaomi #ready #debut #electric #car #images #Business

Xiaomi is preparing the debut of its first electric car, the SU7. With the revelation of more details, it is believed that the official launch is close and, in a recent interview, Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi, stated that the manufacturer is ready to bring the vehicle to the market.

To Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, Lei Jun announced that Xiaomi spent more than 10 billion yuan (equivalent to 1.4 billion dollars) to develop the SU7 prototypeusing a team made up of 3,400 engineers, according to the South China Morning Post website.

While expressing some concern about a possible reception below expectations, the Xiaomi CEO states that, if demand was much higher, production capacity will not be sufficientsomething that could translate into longer waiting times, between one and two years, for those who buy an SU7.

The brand has not yet provided more specific details regarding the arrival of the car, but rumors continue to circulate on the Internetincluding new images of the model.

According to the Car News China website, the images are from a promotional photo shoot for SU7 which was published in advance by another Chinese media outlet.

From the images made available by the online portal, it is possible to see that the model appears in a new color, also standing out for the inclusion of a camera in the B pillarwhich, according to advanced information, could be part of a facial recognition system.

The company that will be responsible for manufacturing the cars, part of the BAIC group, recently announced that it has already started production tests, aiming for the milestone of 300 models in December. Mass production is expected to begin early next year. Previous rumors pointed to SU7’s debut in Februarywith a first wave of 50 to 60 thousand units.

Apparently, the car will have dimensions similar to those of a Porsche Taycan, with a slightly longer length. Furthermore, the SU7 will arrive with two different battery optionsone with 73.6 kWh (with a range of 668 km in the CLTC cycle) and another with 101 kWh (with a range of 800 km).

When it comes to the engine, two options will also be available. The first includes a 220 kW engine, with front-wheel drive, and the second an engine with a maximum power of 495 kW, with all-wheel drive.

Prices may start at 190,000 yuan (around 24,466 euros), going up to 300,000 yuan (around 38,631 euros). Remember that, previously, rumors also pointed to prices starting at 250,000 yuan (or around 32,000 euros).

