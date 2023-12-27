#Xintian #Science #Technology #City #turned #magic #rezoned #international #wetland #Observatory #Director #Lam #Chaoying #scared #death

“The southwesterly wind in summer will blow cool breezes to Shenzhen after passing through the fishing ponds. Shenzhen should be the most opposed to filling new fields with ponds, otherwise it will be extremely hot.” “Didn’t the government spend a lot of money to build underground water storage reservoirs? ? Now that there is a natural one, just smash it. Is it funny? I often tell these jokes.” Lin Chaoying, the former director of the Observatory, was “joking” while saying the “very hard work” and “scared stupid” behind the “joke” ”.

Xintian Science and Technology City turned into a “magic” and was rezoned as an international wetland. Former Observatory Director Lam Chaoying: I was scared to death

A geography lesson: Shenzhen should be opposed the most

Front desk manager Lam Chaoying also has another identity, as the honorary president of the Hong Kong Bird Watching Society. Because the “Xintian Science and Technology City” will start construction at the end of next year at the earliest, he personally led a team last week to inspect Xintian with reporters and gave everyone a “geography lesson.” The latest proposed land for the “San Tin Technology City” involves the wetland conservation area in the San Tin area, and even touches the Mai Po international-level Ramsar site.

He pointed out that this area is a “flood plain” and is close to the Shenzhen Estuary and the sea. There are three types of flooding risks. When there are heavy rains and flood discharges from the upstream, floods will gather here and pass through; during typhoons, they will face storm surges; and Under climate change, facing extreme weather, once floods occur, the situation will be serious. He believes that the “flood plain” at the mouth of the river is the last place where wealth-intensive areas should be built, especially those with high-end technologies. In addition to losing wealth, he is more afraid of affecting the production chain. “If you have read geography, you will not do this.” .”

“We must not look at it from an ordinary real estate perspective and think that a piece of land is a waste. It is actually almost equal to sea level, and it just has water storage. Doesn’t the government spend a lot of money to build underground water storage reservoirs? Now there are natural ones. Is it funny to just smash it and build a new one underground? I tell these jokes all the time.”

In addition, the southwest wind passing through the fishing pond in summer will blow cool wind to the south of Shenzhen. If it turns into stone, it will blow hot wind to Shenzhen, which is not good for Shenzhen’s microclimate. He repeatedly said: “The people who should be most opposed to the reclamation of new fields are actually Shenzhen, especially the local emphasis on a livable city. Otherwise, it will be extremely hot.”

A magic lesson: if I were a bad person

The Development Bureau originally submitted the “San Tin/Lok Ma Chau Development Hub” project for the development of New Territories North to the Legislative Council in 2021. However, with the emergence of the concept of “Northern Metropolitan Area”, the document submitted to the Legislative Council in May this year has become a “new The Tian Science and Technology City project has been planned to increase significantly from the original 300 hectares of land to 627 hectares of land. The land for innovation and technology has increased significantly, and a large area of ​​land has been moved into the wetland conservation area for development. Some of the original innovation and technology sites have been converted into residential uses, and some have been designated as private housing. Although the planned land area has increased significantly, the authorities will continue to use the 2021 environmental impact assessment report.

Lin Chaoying described it as a “magic”, “In the past two years, some people have been very good and persuaded the government not to build this area and turn it into a residential area… The I&T people moved to the other side, and the childcare people were scared to death. “That’s it.” He said that more than 100 hectares of innovation and technology park has been designated, but it is blank, has no content, and has no industrial plan. It is very different from the past and has never been seen in the history of Hong Kong planning.

Huang Xuemei, conservation director of the Bird Watching Association, who was nearby, added that the development scale of the new plan has doubled, adding large-scale pond filling, development in wetland conservation areas and important heron breeding areas, but it was only 17 months from the announcement to the start of construction. Violating procedural justice is like “changing a raccoon cat for a prince.” She pointed out that the authorities continued to use the old environmental impact assessment report, which raised questions about the government’s leadership in bypassing the environmental impact assessment process, inducing others to follow suit and concealing the scale of development. “If I were a bad person, I would…” Lin Chaoying added another sentence.

The latest proposed land (red) for the “San Tin Technology City” touches on the Mai Po international-level Ramsar Wetland. (Photo from Hong Kong Bird Watching Society)

A lesson on national conditions: The country has no mission

Lin Chaoying said that she once heard someone say that “Xintian Science and Technology City” is a “national mission”, which means that everyone should not hinder development. However, he said that from beginning to end, the State Council had only mentioned the 87-hectare “Hong Kong-Shenzhen Science and Technology Park” in the Lok Ma Chau Loop, and that Shenzhen would cooperate with Hong Kong, questioning Hong Kong officials’ vague concepts, or someone falsely passing on imperial edicts to use the country’s The name misleads the public and scares environmental groups.

If we talk about the national level, he said that the 14th Five-Year Plan states that it is necessary to “restore coastal wetlands”, “construct ecological civilization, and develop high quality”, but the current new plan for “Xintian Science and Technology City” goes in the opposite direction: “I think I have no idea…” He said, “If this place will be filled up to build houses one day, and it will be surrounded by concrete, I will feel it is a very sad loss and a shame for Hong Kong.”

The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department is currently conducting a two-month public consultation on the establishment of a wetland conservation park system. The public can send their opinions to the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department by email.

