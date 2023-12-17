XV RUGBY – FINAL

Radadatoa (in black) will have a lot to do this Sunday in the final of the Madagascar Cup

The Antananarivo-Renivohitra Sports and Cultural Union will challenge the Armed Forces Omnisports Club tomorrow in the final of the Madagascar Cup.

The final of the 2023 Madagascar Cup will bring its share of surprises, pitting the rugby players of the Antananarivo-Renivohitra Sports and Cultural Union (Uscar) against each other, and the soldiers of the Armed Forces Omnisports Club (Cosfa), this Sunday. Unexpected at this stage, the former have the ambition to snatch the title of winner of the Madagascar Cup, at the Makis Andohatapenaka stadium.

Winner of the semi-final match against TAM Anosibe (25-22), on December 12, by an assassin drop from Herizo Soloniaina Rasoanaivo or Radadatoa, the CUA club, full of hopes, aims to reconnect with the title this year. However, no forecaster dares to bet on the victory of the Uscar, because the military are largely favorites on paper.

“On Sunday, we are ready to face the military. Three of our players, absent until now, will make their comeback to help the team. Radadatoa is in great shape and he is the key to seeking victory. The task will be difficult, but everything is possible on the ground,” confides Rija Randrianarisoa, president of Uscar, speaking of the determination of his team.

In terms of results, Uscar has not won any title or trophy in the last five years. But in the past, the team has already entered the legend by becoming champion of Madagascar, when no one expected it, by winning the final against UAS Cheminot, by 29 to 19, in December 2005 In 2012, the Iarivo Rugby Club, the former name of the CUA team, won the first title in its history, in the Analamanga regional top 14 rugby tournament. Uscar was crowned champion of the top 14 of Analamanga, again outclassing the UAS Cheminot club by a score of 19-12.

Don’t weigh heavy

However, this old track record, despite Radadatoa’s skill, may not carry much weight this Sunday against the formidable military. Champions of Madagascar three years in a row, 2019, 2020, 2022 and vice-champion of Madagascar 2023, the protégés of Rija Randrianarison, coach of Cosfa, are hungry for victories and will do everything to win the Madagascar Cup in the final, in order to wash the indignity of defeat in the Madagascar championship.

The last confrontation between the two teams dates back to November 13, 2022, in the final of the box championship, during which the military won with a score of 72-37. Regarding Sunday’s final, Rija Randrianarison explains: “We respect the Uscar players, they are not to be underestimated. However, faithful to our style of play based on our three quarter-wings, our forward packs and defense by ensuring touch, we only aim for victory,” he concludes.

Jean Christian Yves Niaina Andriamanantenasoa, captain of Cosfa, concludes: “Preparation for the final continues. We know the Uscar players very well. We only aim for victory by not committing too many mistakes to prevent Radadatoa from scoring. »

Donné Raherinjatovo