XV WOMEN’S RUGBY – FTF Antohomadinika aims for a first national title

FTF Antohomadinika players (red) are ready for Sunday’s grand final

The Madagascar rugby union championship, first women’s division, will release the name of the winner after the confrontation between SC Besarety, multiple champion of Madagascar and its challenger, FTF Antohomadinika, in the final, which will be played at the Makis Andohatapenaka stadium this Sunday from from 11 a.m.

The FTF Antohomadinika club, more consistent since last year, showed a clear improvement in its style of play this year. To reach the final, the Antohomadinika club outclassed FT Manjakaray with a score of 24-22 in a suspenseful match until the final gong, in the semi-final. More compact and very strong in three-quarters, with the presence of three members of the Makis national team led by the experienced captain Claudia Rasoarimalala, supported by Marie Christine Bodonandrianina and Monica Rasoloniaina, the Antohomadinika club will be able to create a surprise.

“We are more determined this year to write a new story for the club and for the neighborhood. The girls are ready physically and mentally. Seeking the first national title this Sunday is not an easy thing, but with everyone’s cohesion, anything is possible,” confides Claudia Rasoarimalala.

The FTF Antohomadinika club has never reached the national summit but it always finishes in the top 3. This year is an opportunity for Claudia’s gang to put themselves above everyone else, provided that the rugbywomen of Antohomadinika succeed in muzzling the formidable Besarety players.

The SCB or Sporting club of Besarety, reigning Madagascar rugby union champion, first women’s division, for the last five years without interruption, is the clear favorite for the Sunday final. First Club supplier of members of the Makis national team at VII and XV, the presence of at least 13 members of the national team is an additional weight which will weigh on the scales for victory.

Easy winner of the RCT Soavimasoandro club with a score of 45-19, a sixth national coronation will not be impossible. For Laurence Rasoanandrasana, captain of SC Besarety, his statement is clear: “We will aim for a sixth coronation in a row by keeping the title in our hands. To do this, you have to give your all. We are ready and we invite our supporters to come en masse to push us to go all the way.”

As members of the national team within the formation of Besarety, there are, among others, Joela Mirasoa Fenohasina, Ginah Raharimalala, Zaya Dinaharisoa, Valisoa Erickah (suspended), Oliviane Yvanah.

Donné Raherinjatovo