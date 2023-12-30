Yahoo 2023 Annual Review: Key Medical Advancements

#Yahoo #Annual #Review #Key #Medical #Advancements

The year 2023 will soon be over and it’s time to take a look at the past twelve months. 2023 was dominated by wars and crises. But even far away there were many stories, headlines, technological innovations and much more. It will certainly be remembered as a year that left a lasting impact on the world.

There were also many new discoveries and advances in the medical field in 2023: mini robots that wander through the body, new opportunities in curing breast cancer, spectacular transplants and more. Corona was also an issue again. The most important news can be found here at a glance.

Research for people’s health – 2023 brought many important findings. (Image: Getty Images)

The Nobel Prize is considered the highest award among researchers. The founder Alfred Nobel stipulated in his will that the award would be given to those who had brought the greatest benefit to humanity in the past year. The Nobel Prize is awarded in the categories of physics, chemistry, physiology, literature, medicine and for peace efforts and is traditionally awarded on December 10th, the anniversary of Nobel’s death.

Nobel Prize in Medicine 2023 goes to corona vaccine pioneers

At the beginning of October, the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm announced who would receive the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 2023: the Hungarian-born biochemist Katalin Karikó and the US immunologist Drew Weissman. Both had developed crucial principles for the development of so-called mRNA vaccines against Corona.

The award winners’ research “contributed to the unprecedented pace of vaccine development during one of the greatest threats to human health in modern times,” it said.

The vaccine manufacturer Biontech also congratulated Weissman and Karikó, who was employed by the Mainz-based company for years.

Microrobots that distribute medication throughout the body

Almost like in the famous film The Fantastic Voyage from 1966, in which CIA agents are shrunk to a microscopic size and undertake an adventurous journey through a human body in a submarine…

Researchers at the University of Colorado have developed a tiny, self-driving robot that can move through liquids at incredible speeds, The Science Times reported in May this year.

The robots are smaller than the width of a human hair and can move at a speed of three millimeters per second, which is relatively faster than a cheetah. Cheetahs are known as the fastest land animals in the world, reaching speeds of up to 130 kilometers per hour.

The tiny machines are intended, among other things, to bring medication in living bodies directly to the organs that need to be treated. Experiments with laboratory mice in which thousands of these machines were inserted into the bladder were promising. The microrobots stopped taking the drug dexamethasone, a steroid drug used to treat various inflammatory diseases, for two days.

The researchers see opportunities that the microrobots could be useful in curing bladder diseases and other health problems in the future.

However, the team also made it clear that a lot of work will still be necessary before the machines can be used in the human body. Work is currently underway to ensure that the robots are biodegradable and can dissolve in a person’s body.

It is also conceivable that the robots could carry out other tasks, such as invasive operations.

World’s first complete eye transplant

In November of this year, sensational news came from New York. There, a US team of surgeons say they succeeded in transplanting an entire eye for the first time.

American Aron James successfully had a new eye inserted in a 21-hour operation.

According to the German Press Agency (dpa), James lost his left eye and half of his face when he touched a live 7,200-volt cable while working on high-voltage lines. In the operation, which involved 140 medical professionals, the 46-year-old’s injured side of his face was restored and his eye was replaced.

However, it is still unclear whether the patient will actually be able to see with the donated eye, as the medical center in New York announced. The direct blood flow to the retina, which is responsible for sending received images to the brain, is a good sign.

Drug approved for postpartum depression

For many women, having children is the greatest joy in life. But in some cases, postpartum depression strikes mercilessly during or after pregnancy. Ten to 15 percent of mothers are affected by this postpartum depression, which is triggered, among other things, by the massive hormonal changes during pregnancy. The women then suffer from severe psychological problems, panic attacks and, in the worst case, suicidal thoughts.

The new drug Zurzuvae, approved in the USA, now promises hope, as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced.

The positive effects are said to appear just a few days after taking the pill. Other antidepressants that have previously been used for postpartum depression only take effect after 14 days and must be taken for several months. Zurzuvae is discontinued after two weeks and the treatment effect lasts four weeks after the last dose.

New antibiotic decoded

Good news was announced in August by researchers from the University of Bonn and the German Center for Infection Research (DZIF). Together with scientists from Utrecht University (Netherlands), Northeastern University in Boston (USA) and NovoBiotic Pharmaceuticals in Cambridge (USA), they have discovered a new, particularly powerful antibiotic.

The antibiotic called clovibactin is highly effective at attacking the cell wall of bacteria, including many multi-resistant hospital germs, the scientists said.

The team at the Institute for Pharmaceutical Microbiology: – (from left) Annika Krüger, Prof. Dr. Tanja Schneider, Dr. Stefania De Benedetti and Dr. Fabian Grein. (Image: Gregor Hübl/Uni Bonn)

“The new antibiotic attacks the structure of the bacterial cell wall in several places at the same time by blocking essential building blocks,” says Prof. Dr. Tanja Schneider from the Institute for Pharmaceutical Microbiology at the University of Bonn and the University Hospital of Bonn. It attaches itself specifically to these building blocks with unusual intensity and kills the bacteria by destroying their cell shell.

Clovibactin acts primarily on gram-positive bacteria. These include MRSA, known as “hospital germs,” but also the pathogens that cause the widespread tuberculosis, which affects millions of people worldwide. “We are very confident that the bacteria will not develop resistance to clovibactin so quickly,” says Tanja Schneider.

World’s first successful treatment of the autoimmune disease myasthenia

Paralyzed eyelids, difficulty swallowing and breathing, and muscle weakness in the arms and legs – people who suffer from myasthenia gravis (also known as myasthenia) suffer from these torturous symptoms.

A team of doctors from the Magdeburg University Medical Center has successfully treated a 34-year-old suffering from the autoimmune disease for the first time in the world as part of an individual healing attempt. The doctors used the so-called CAR T-cell therapy, which has previously been used primarily in the treatment of blood and lymph gland cancer.

Two years before the treatment, the woman was in need of nursing care and was dependent on a walking aid. “Our patient had to be treated in intensive care in hospital several times a year due to severe flare-ups of the disease and repeated artificial ventilation was necessary. Various immunosuppressive therapies were only insufficiently effective,” says Prof. Haghikia, an expert in the field of neuroimmunology.

For the therapy, T cells were first taken from the 34-year-old and genetically reprogrammed into so-called chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells. These recognize a certain protein on the surface of B cells and then destroy them. After the treatment in May 2023, things quickly improved. “After a short time, all B cells, including the harmful ones, were eliminated and the therapy was very well tolerated,” explains Haghikia.

Photo (from left): Prof. Dr. med. Hans-Jochen Heinze, Medical Director of the Magdeburg University Hospital, Prof. Dr. rer. nat. Daniela Dieterich, Dean of the Medical Faculty of the Otto von Guericke University Magdeburg, Prof. Dr. med. Aiden Haghikia, Director of the Magdeburg University Clinic for Neurology, Prime Minister Dr. Reiner Haseloff, Prof. Dr. med. Dimitrios Mougiakakos, Director of the University Hospital for Hematology and Oncology Magdeburg and Marco Bohn, Commercial Director of the University Hospital Magdeburg. (Image: Emanuel Oropesa Benitez/UMMD)

The mother of four children was released quickly and is feeling better every week. “I no longer need a walking aid and I go through life confidently, especially because I can now do everything on my own. I am very happy about that and very grateful to the doctors,” said the patient.

The Magdeburg group had published their results in the renowned journal The Lance Neurology and now wants to carry out larger controlled studies to validate this treatment success and thus make this form of therapy available to as many patients as possible in the near future.

French doctors transplanted the larynx for the first time

A 49-year-old French woman is the fourth person in the world to have a successful larynx transplant in 2023, the AFP news agency reported in November.

The operation was carried out by a team of doctors in the French city of Lyon in early September. The French doctor Philippe Céruse had prepared for this procedure for years.

The patient had lost her voice in 1996 following complications from artificial ventilation and had been breathing through direct access to the trachea for around 20 years. The woman had already volunteered for the transplant ten years ago. Just a few days after the procedure, she was able to speak a few words.

A perfect donor organ had to be found for the complicated operation. The gender, height, weight and blood type of the donor and recipient must match. Removing the organ took about ten hours and implanting it another 17 hours. Twelve surgeons and around 50 other assistants were involved in the operation.

Laryngeal transplants took place in the USA in 1998 and 2010, and another followed in Poland in 2015.

Discovery in the fight against aggressive breast cancer

Researchers at the Center for Cancer Research at the Medical University of Vienna say they have achieved a breakthrough in combating therapy resistance in metastatic breast cancer. So-called sleeping tumor cells, which survive chemotherapy, often remain undetected and can trigger tumor relapses, are particularly treacherous. The team found that these cells can be attacked by inhibiting a specific protein called P-glycoprotein (P-gp).

The Pink Ribbon is an international symbol to raise awareness against breast cancer and to raise awareness of early breast cancer detection. (Image: Getty Images)

This opens up new possibilities for delaying relapses and is particularly important for the particularly dangerous form of triple-negative breast cancer, as there are currently only a few effective treatments for this aggressive form. “P-gp is known as a protein that can export chemotherapy drugs from cells, but its role in protecting dormant cancer cells has not been proven. The discovery that P-gp helps remove toxic lipids from rare surviving cancer cells presents a vulnerability that can be exploited to prevent relapse. The good thing is that there are already drugs that can block this protein, so we were able to test our hypothesis,” explains Gergely Szakács, the lead author of the study.

A mouse model for triple-negative breast cancer was successful and significantly extended the survival of the mice. The researchers are now working on transferring the results into clinical practice and hope that this will give patients with triple-negative breast cancer a better chance of being cured in the future.