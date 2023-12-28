Yamamoto “beyond ecstatic” to join Dodgers

After announcing the 12-year, US$325 million contract of right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Dodgers introduced the Japanese star at a press conference at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday.

“I am beyond ecstatic to become a member of this historic franchise and cannot express how much it means to me to be able to call Los Angeles my new home,” Yamamoto said.

The deal, which includes a $50 million signing bonus, has no deferred money and includes opt-out clauses after the sixth and eighth years, according to a source. The guaranteed money is a record for a Major League pitcher, surpassing Gerrit Cole’s contract with the Yankees by $1 million (nine years, $324 million), although Cole’s does have an average annual amount plus something.

This contract follows that of fellow Japanese Shohei Ohtani, who signed a 10-year, US$700 million deal earlier this month, a pact that includes unprecedented deferred money.

“I wouldn’t say (Ohtani) is the only reason I decided to come,” Yamamoto said. “Even if he had decided to sign with another team, I might have ended up in Los Angeles as a Dodger.”

Yamamoto, 25, is considered a potential rotation leader, despite his physique. Standing at five-foot-10, the right-hander’s repertoire includes a 94-99 mph fastball and multiple secondary pitches to devastate hitters: his famous curveball, a split-fingered fastball and a cutter/slider.

Yamamoto comes to the Majors after winning the Triple Crown of pitching in Japan, leading his league in wins, ERA and strikeouts. He also won the Eiji Sawamura Award, Japan’s version of the Cy Young Award, in each of the last three seasons. In that span, he went 49-16 with a 1.44 earned run average and 580 strikeouts.

