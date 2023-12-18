#Yamamoto #rejoined #Mets #Yankees

Yamamoto rejoined the Mets; He will also do it with the Yankees

By | an hour ago

This browser does not support the video element.

MLB Network analyst Joel Sherman wrote in the New York Post on Sunday that bidding for Japanese right-hander Yoshinubu Yamamoto “is supposed to intensify” next week. But it seems like the market for the ace has gained a lot of momentum this weekend.

• The latest rumors and news for winter 2023-2024

Sherman reported that Yamamoto had his second meeting with Mets management on Saturday. The 25-year-old Japanese ace had dinner at the home of Mets owner Steve Cohen in Connecticut. In addition to Cohen, president of baseball operations David Stearns, manager Carlos Mendoza and pitching coach Jeremy Hefner were among those present. Earlier this month, Cohen and Stearns flew to Japan to meet Yamamoto and his family.

But the Mets weren’t the only team to meet with Yamamoto this weekend. According to MLB Network analyst Jon Heyman, Yamamoto requested a second meeting with the Yankees, which took place Sunday night. The first meeting between Yamamoto and the Yankees’ top executives was on Monday in Los Angeles, according to multiple media reports.

On Sunday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote that the Yankees “remain the favorites” to sign Yamamoto. Heyman recently labeled the Yankees and Dodgers “co-favorites.”

• It would be ‘all or nothing’ for the Mets in the bid for Yamamoto (report)

But there are several other clubs interested in Yamamoto, including the Phillies, Blue Jays, Red Sox and Giants. Sources told Jim Bowden of The Athletic on Saturday that Boston and San Francisco have made offers of more than $300 million for the coveted starter.

Yamamoto has until 5 p.m. ET on January 4 to sign with an MLB club, but the deal is expected to be finalized before January 1, according to Sherman.