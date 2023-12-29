Yamamoto vows to fight alongside Ohtani for Dodgers titles

#Yamamoto #vows #fight #Ohtani #Dodgers #titles

LOS ANGELES — Just six years earlier, Yoshinobu Yamamoto watched a playoff game in the stands at Dodger Stadium and decided he definitely had to play in the major leagues someday.

On Wednesday, the right-hander put on his white jersey with the number 18 and his blue cap, in the center field pavilion of the same park.

Yamamoto, who many believe is the best pitcher outside of North America, reached one of his goals on Wednesday. He officially joined the Los Angeles Dodgers through a 12-year contractwhich would be the largest and longest-lasting ever awarded to a pitcher in the majors.

But the 25-year-old ace, who played in Japan’s top league, won’t be satisfied without plenty of opportunities to experience the playoff atmosphere in Los Angeles, the same one he witnessed as a teenager in 2017, when he watched Kenta Maeda perform on the mound. by Chavez Ravine.

Playing alongside Shohei Ohtani on a star-studded club, Yamamoto also aims to inspire the youngsters in the stands at Dodger Stadium.

“From today on, I promise all Los Angeles fans that I will focus on becoming a better player and becoming a world champion as a member of the Dodgers,” Yamamoto said. “I will simply stop to admire the players I have seen for a long time, but rather I will strive to be the player that others want to become.”

The Dodgers thus formalized the agreement with the coveted free agent, who will be reunited with his compatriot Shohei Ohtani thanks to the club’s winter splurge.

The team did not reveal the value of the contract it announced on Wednesday, but various media reports have established that it reaches $325 million. That deal would be the largest and most extensive guaranteed for a major league pitcher.

Yamamoto was courted by several major league teams after deciding to leave the Orix Buffaloes in the offseason after last season.

The Dodgers, with a big budget and few pitchers, got him a gigantic deal after acquiring Ohtani, the dual-threat and already AL MVP, and Tampa Bay right-hander Tyler Glasnow this month.

Yamamoto has posted spectacular numbers in Japan’s top league in recent years, winning three consecutive Nippon Pacific League Most Valuable Player awards.

He went 16-6 with a 1.21 ERA, struck out 169 and walked just 28, winning the triple crown for Japanese pitchers by leading the league in wins, strikeouts and ERA.

Yamamoto has had two no-hitters in the last two years, and has a career 1.72 ERA. He is exceptionally good at limiting the power of his opponents, allowing only 36 home runs in seven seasons in Japan.

The contracts given by the Dodgers to Ohtani, Yamamoto and Glasnow are potentially worth more than $1.1 billion, but the two Japanese superstars generate significant international income that will offset the cost of the deals. Los Angeles is also one of the richest teams in the majors under the ownership of Guggenheim Baseball Management, led by Mark Walter.