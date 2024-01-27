Yango supports football fans and local talents during the biggest Football Festival in Africa

In collaboration with Shado Chris and Paulo Chakal, Yango creates the song “YANGOOOAL” and launches a music competition to celebrate African fans.

Yango, an international technology company and one of the main passenger transport services in Africa, is not left out of the celebration of African football taking place in Côte d’Ivoire.

Football unites different nations and peoples, and this championship is a great celebration of football in Africa where national teams compete in an atmosphere of great sportsmanship, joy and celebration. To show its support for the greatest sport on the African continent and improve the fans’ experience during this championship, Yango produced an anthem for the regional campaign “Viaja por momento”, dedicated to CAN 2023.

The song “YANGOOOAL” was written by artists Shado Chris and Paulo Chakal. Regarding this experience, Shado Chris said: “We are proud that Ivory Coast is hosting this championship and that we can share this song with all the fans. We are also very pleased that the Yango team has selected us to work on this project that seeks to unite countries and fans from all over Africa, through the beat and lyrics of ‘YANGOOOAL’. Yango is a large international company that demonstrates its proximity and support to Africans. We are sure that the party will be great with this beautiful song.”

In addition to the song, “YANGOOOAL”, the “Travel for the moment” campaign also launches the “Hino Yango” challenge on Yango Angola’s social networks, a competition open to all football lovers in the country. By making a video with this song, in which they show their love for African football, fans can compete for tickets to watch the tournament final at the Mercado da Via restaurant, located on Via Expressa, in Luanda. Lovers of African football in Angola can share their great experiences and special moments, publishing the contest videos on social media, with the hashtags #yangoooal is #yangofootball.

Ivan Mugimbo, Country Manager of Yango Angola, said: “Angola’s participation in this celebration of African football is flooding the country with incredible energy. In this historic participation of our national team, music has played a fundamental role. Gibelé’s famous column and our players’ dance steps before matches show how we are a people full of rhythm and joy. It is precisely this strength that conveys Yango’s anthem, “YANGOOOAL”, and this competition that we launched to celebrate the CAN 2023 final together.” Ivan Mugimbo further added: “This moment in which we are all united, as Angolans, is a unique opportunity to get closer to the important people we love, our friends and family, and with whom we want to experience the strong emotions that football, such as which, like life, provides us. Yango unconditionally supports this celebration of football, family and friendship. As the best mobility solution in Angola, and the most accessible, safe and comfortable, we enthusiastically reaffirm the connection between Yango and Africa, where we are one of the technological leaders, transforming technologies of global origin into everyday services, with solutions that reinforce locally commerce, services and mobility”.

Yango’s invitation to all football enthusiasts to celebrate their love for this sport together has been launched. To participate in the “Hino Yango” contest, fans must:

– Create a video that shows their passion for football with Yango, and in which they dance to the song “YANGOOOAL”;

– Share the video on social media with #yangoooal and #yangofootball;

– Accumulate the highest number of “likes” by February 3rd and win a dinner party to watch the final at Mercado da Via – Via Expressa with friends.

Still within the “Travel for the moment” campaign, Yango is organizing a series of activation events across the continent, to improve the fans’ experience during this unforgettable sporting festival, thus underlining its commitment to safety, mobility and accessibility across Africa.

About Yango:

Yango is an international technology company that transforms global technologies into everyday services for local enrichment, with an unwavering commitment to innovating and improving leading cutting-edge technologies around the world, providing seamlessly integrated daily services across regions.

Yango provides mobility and delivery services through its super app in more than 20 countries in Africa, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East.

Yango has had a significant impact in Africa as an important player local since its foundation.

