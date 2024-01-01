Yanina Wickmayer: “If I could ever write and sing my own song, that would really be a dream” | Tennis

#Yanina #Wickmayer #write #sing #song #dream #Tennis

On January 1, Yanina Wickmayer (WTA 71) will travel to Hobart to start the Australian tour for the eleventh time. The young mother made a spectacular comeback to the forefront in 2023 and hopes to continue that trend next year, with the Olympic Games serving as the culmination point. What comes next? “After my career I will definitely take singing and dancing lessons,” Wickmayer gave a hint.

A muscle tear of seven centimeters, but above all a place in the top 75 of the world, was what left Yanina Wickmayer (34) with a miraculous 2023 season. The Antwerp mother made a return to the big gate where, in this second part of her tennis career, she who will enter her 20th year from next week and seems to have become a better player. “The arrival of Luana (2.5) has brought so much happiness to my life,” Wickmayer searched for an explanation in the Tennis and Padel Flanders podcast ‘Dubbelspel’. “2023 was the year that I once again put my mind and my heart on the track because I now have a child. And that has given me the strength to believe in this challenge.”

She previously showed that ‘Wicky’ is not afraid of challenges by participating in ‘The Masked Singer’ in early 2022. Her performance may not have been a hit – Wickmayer was the first to be unmasked – but the experience was certainly a success. “It was completely out of my comfort zone, but I loved doing it,” Wickmayer could not contain a smile. “I’ve never done anything so fun before and I would do it again. I love to sing so incredibly much. If I could ever write and sing my own song, that would really be a dream.”

Her tennis dream should come true again in July. Wickmayer should no longer miss the Olympic Games in Paris, provided that normal course of events and good health occur. “The Olympic Games have been a big goal for me from the first moment I was back on the track,” she said firmly. “The first time I said that out loud, I didn’t quite believe myself. Because I started from scratch and actually wanted to get into the top 70 and in Paris. I didn’t always dare to say that in the presence of other people because it seemed like such an unreal goal and was actually mainly a dream. But now I want to go all out for that, in singles and doubles with Greet Minnen.”

In the meantime, a second child remains a topic of conversation at the table with Wickmayer and her partner Jérôme Vanderzijl, but first all attention is focused on the start of the season on the other side of the world. The former semi-finalist at the US Open knows that her tennis career will not last indefinitely. “I hope that I can have good health again this year. And that I can continue to enjoy my tennis. I don’t know what the future holds or how long this will last. That will depend on my feelings. As long as I can put my heart and mind into the field, I can see myself doing this for a while. What comes next? I have a huge number of interests. I definitely want to give something back to tennis, but the day I stop, I will definitely take singing and dancing lessons. Because I think that’s great fun. I’m really going to make time for that. And I’m already looking forward to that future.”

