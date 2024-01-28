Yannick Siner is the new champion of the Australian Open after a famous turnaround – Tennis – Grand Slam

#Yannick #Siner #champion #Australian #Open #famous #turnaround #Tennis #Grand #Slam

Yannick Siner is the new Australian Open champion! The Italian won the title after a famous reversal against Daniil Medvedev – 3:6, 3:6, 6:4, 6:4, 6:3 in the final at Rod Laver Arena. The Russian won the first two sets, making two breaks in each, while the Italian managed just one break. In the third set, Siner significantly improved his serve, became more aggressive, and this resulted not without the help of Medvedev’s forehand mistakes. The rise in his game continued and he won the next two sets to level the scores. In the decisive last set, the Italian left no doubt as to who is the better tennis player on the court today and closed the match with 6:3.

The two played a great match that lasted 3 hours and 43 minutes, and its development returned Medvedev to the nightmare of 2022. The Russian then once again had a two-set lead in a major final, but then Rafael Nadal turned it around. Now Medvedev was again part of an epic final, and unfortunately for him, the story with the twist was repeated, but this time it was Siner.

Ciner is the third Italian in history to win a Grand Slam title – the previous two were Niccolò Piatrangeli (1959 and 1960 at Roland Garros) and Adriano Panatta (1976 again at Roland Garros).

FIRST SET – 3:6

Yannick Siner won the toss and elected to serve in the first game. However, Medvedev had an excellent response to his serve and took the lead. However, a forehand into the net by the Russian followed and it was 15-15. After two mistakes by Medvedev, Siner led 40-15, and closed the game with an ace – 1:0. The Russian started his serve with an ace, but in the following play he sent the ball into the net – 15-15. Another excellent serve gives Medvedev a lead, and a botched Siner backhand gives him a two-point lead. However, a draw was reached very quickly after inaccuracies on the part of the Russian, but the serve helped him again and he won the game – 1:1.

Siner’s serve began with a long 14-serve game in which Medvedev showed better nerves and went 0-15. The picture was repeated on the next two services and the Russian reached two break points – 0-40. The first was saved, but with the second Medvedev did not make a mistake and the break is a fact – 1:2. With excellent serves and a good exit to the net, he quickly took the lead with 40-0, and with a new ace he consolidated the breakthrough – 1:3.

Siner’s opening shot continued to slip, but he showed mentalism in the plays and led with 30-15. This seemed to bring him additional confidence and he was able to close the game – 2:3. Medvedev’s aggressive play in the next game earned him a quick 40-15 success. He also took the lead on Siner’s serve, but an error on a cut backhand brought a tie – 15-15. Great plays by the Italian followed and the game was closed at 40-15, making the score 3:4. Medvedev opened the serve with new balls and it helped him quickly take a 30-0 lead. A backhand at the net reduced Siner’s deficit – 15-30. However, Medvedev’s impressive serve quickly ended the intrigue – 3:5. His aggressive play continued in the next game, and with a diagonal backhand he led 40-15. The two set points were saved by Siner, but at 40-40 the Russian showed enviable speed on a short ball and reached the advantage. An unprovoked backhand error by his opponent meant a second break and the first set ends – 3:6.

SECOND SET – 3:6

Medvedev served in the first game and won it without a problem at zero – 0:1. Siner led 15-0, but Medvedev responded with a superb forehand return with great speed off the court to tie the game at 15-15. On his serve, Siner led 30:0, but made a few errors and there was an opportunity for a break. The Italian took the next point with a powerful forehand drive volley, but a little later Medvedev had another chance to break his opponent’s serve, but missed a smash near the net. Two more equalizations followed, and in the end Yannick got out of the difficult situation and equalized with the longest game so far – 1:1. Siner continued with an uncharacteristically high number of unforced errors, which allowed his opponent to once again take his service game to 0 and the score was 1:2.

The low first serve percentage continued to cause problems for the Italian, who allowed a breakthrough at the beginning of the second set. His double fault led to 30-30, and then Siner broke for the third time with another return of the highest class – 1:3. The break was consolidated with a game to zero and his advance is already solid – 1:4. Medvedev continues to teach and reached a new breakthrough in the next game. At 15-40, a long play ended with an incredible winner on the sideline and the break is a fact – 1:5.

Medvedev continues to teach and reached a new breakthrough in the next game. At 15-40, a long play ended with an incredible winner on the sideline and the break is a fact – 1:5. Finally, Siner managed to get a breakthrough and did not allow Medvedev to win the second set. He reached the first break points only in the seventh game of the second set. The first was saved not without the help of the net, but not the second – the result was reduced to 2:5. The Italian solidified the break in his service game – 3:5. Despite trailing by two points, Medvedev rallied to make it 40-30, but made an error for another tie, and then Siner took advantage with a backhand at the net. However, the Italian failed to capitalize on the opportunity for another break, and Medvedev showed steely nerves and took his serve to close with a fantastic forehand and the second game 6-3.

THIRD SET – 6:4

Siner opened the third set with serve and led, but then double faulted for 15-15. After two easy points for him, Medvedev reduced with a perfect backhand on the diagonal for 40-30, but with a quality first serve, the Italian closed the first game and led – 1:0. Although difficult, the Russian also took the serve at 40-30 and equalized. In the next game, Medvedev made two uncharacteristic backhand inaccuracies in the game, which helped Siner, who then closed the game with an ace and led – 2:1. The rivals quickly exchanged one service game each, and Siner’s one-game lead was preserved – 3:2. Medvedev started with a service error, but quickly turned the score around with three points in a row, impressing on one of them with a good backhand diagonal attack. Finally, he closed the game with an ace for 3:3.

Visibly Siner raised his level, including his serves. This helped him win the next game to zero and lead again with 4:3. In the third set, Medvedev noticed a drop in the quality of his opening shots, but he still managed to win his service games and draw again – 4:4. With two unreturned serves, Siner led 30-0, but failed with a short ball and Medvedev reduced. The Italian responded with an ace, but was unable to close out the game after an unforced error. The next play ended with another inaccuracy by Siner and 40-40. He still managed to win his serve to lead once again in this set – 5:4.

Medvedev, who was serving to stay in the third set, opened with two faults and his opponent led 30-0. He reduced with an excellent backhand in the next game, and then an unprovoked error by Siner led to the equalizer. The Russian led with an ace, but made another forehand error and it was 40-40. In the next play, the Italian reached a set-ball and did not miss it – 6:4.

FOURTH SET – 6:4

The flustered Medvedev showed poor defense on Siner’s serve, who quickly won his serve 40-0. He started with two errors on his serve, but then his opponent’s return did not find the court – 30-15. A tie was reached after an ace on the right. With another lag, the Russian went to the net and his volley made Siner as difficult as possible – 40-40. Medvedev closed the game with an ace -1:1. With a new exit to the net in the next game, the Russian took the lead, but Siner responded with an impressive ace – 15-15. An attempt for a short ball by the Italian stopped in the net – 15-30, but an unreturned serve again led to a tie – 30-30. Excellent shots on the diagonal brought success to Siner – 2:1.

Before the start of the fourth game, a physiotherapist entered the court to provide medical assistance to Medvedev. It started with an exchange of points, and at the end of the game it was a 24-shot game, which was won by Siner and it came to a break point, but Medvedev saved it. Then, from a service with a slice on the diagonal, the Russian reached an advantage and took his serve – 2:2. The fifth game started with a long play (27 shots), which again ended in Siner’s favor, but a double fault followed – 15:15. This did not deter him, however, and he closed out the game with a 40-15 run to take a 3:2 lead. Medvedev’s response was impeccable and he took his serve to nil, making the stop volley memorable for 40-0.

Siner started badly and his opponent led by two points, but then managed to equalize. Then he had to save a break point with a magnificent ace at 203 km/h, and another ace brought him success in the game – 4:3. And Medvedev won serve to level the games, though he had to break through at 40-40. With a powerful game, Siner took a 5-4 lead again to push his opponent to the wall – the Russian would serve to stay in the set. Like the previous set, the Italian reached a break point and did not miss it, closing the set – 6:4.

FIFTH SET – 6:3

Sinner rallied from a 15-30 deficit to win the first game in what will be remembered with a phenomenal 39-stroke performance. With a super serve, Medvedev left no chances to his opponent and leveled the games 1:1. The Italian was uncompromising on his serve and closed the game at zero to take a 2:1 lead. Medvedev held the front and managed to win his second service game. The Russian showed a variety of shots to break his opponent. The Italian, who looks physically fresher, impressed again with some magnificent plays and won the game 40-15. Siner took the lead at 0:30 after an excellent passing shot, and Medvedev’s volley error made it 0:40. The Italian missed the first opportunity after an errant forehand, but took advantage of the second and is getting closer to the title after leading 4:2.

The Italian is on the crest of a wave and solidifies his breakthrough with a magnificent game. And this game was decorated with a fantastic performance of 27 shots won by Siner and the result is now 5:2. Medvedev took his serve, but his opponent didn’t put in much effort either, clearly saving himself for the next game. Syner quickly took the first two points, but lost the next two. The Italian reached a championship point after a powerful forehand from the middle of the court, and again with a bomb shot from this side he put an end to the dispute and won his first Grand Slam title!