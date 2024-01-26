«Yaremchuk warned me: ‘Prepare for pressure, they just want to win’»

#Yaremchuk #warned #Prepare #pressure #win

Trubin, Benfica’s goalkeeper, took over the house that belonged to the striker and reveals his compatriot’s words about the fans’ demands

Yaremchuk, Ukrainian striker, left Benfica before Trubin’s arrival, but left him important words, according to the goalkeeper: «My family is already settled, I’m renting Roman Yaremchuk’s house.»

Roman Yaremchuk spoke to journalists in Valencia and justified his unsuccessful spell at Luz

«When I arrived at Benfica, he warned me: ‘Benfica is a top club, everything is at the highest level, you have to be constantly prepared for pressure from the fans, because they just want to win’. I remember Roma’s words. I really like having moved to such an ambitious club, where the fans always demand the maximum”, he highlighted.

In a major interview with the publication Ukrainian Football, which awarded him the award for best Ukrainian goalkeeper of 2023, Trubin guarantees that he has not yet shown everything in Lisbon. «No way! I haven’t won anything yet, I haven’t tasted anything yet, it’s just the beginning! We cannot rest on our laurels and slow down, there is always the feeling that each game is a test”, he highlighted.

The 22-year-old guardian emphasizes that it is not the money that makes the difference in his move. “I gained, first of all, in terms of football, new sporting challenges, in an environment that currently does not exist in Ukraine,” he explained.

I have a clear vision, clear goals. That’s why I started learning English at 19 and didn’t wait to change. That’s why I’m at Benfica now. It’s an incredible club

Trubin ignores Inter’s interest (before Benfica) — «My agent dealt with the issue and I just focused on my work, I didn’t even follow the rumors, the conversations. I don’t regret it, I’m happy to be at this club and I want to help” — and addresses the future: “I have a clear vision, clear objectives. That’s why I started learning English at 19 and didn’t wait to change. That’s why I’m at Benfica now. It’s an incredible club. And if we become better every game, every season, then there will be interest in us.»

Trubin and Rui Costa, Photo SL Benfica

Trubin revealed Rui Costa’s first words: «’Greetings from the club and good luck’. He greeted me very warmly, said many nice words and wished that with my transfer I could help improve Benfica.”