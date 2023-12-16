Yasiel Puig’s Home Run Ignited Tiburones – SwingCompleto

#Yasiel #Puigs #Home #Run #Ignited #Tiburones #SwingCompleto

The appearance of Yasiel Puig in Venezuela con Sharks of La Guaira continues to be of great impact for the salty combination. The Cuban has not stopped producing since he landed on Creole soil.

Yasiel comes from a sensational last few days on a personal level. A little less than a week ago she fought with Ronald Acuña Jr. in the final of the Pepsi Home Run Festival and hours before the commitment this Friday, Hundred fires was elected to Stars game from LVBP.

The Cuban slugger maintains exorbitant statistics with Sharks and today, before Cardinals of Lara in it Antonio Herrera Gutiérrez Stadium expanded his good actions.

Curiously, his countryman Ariel Miranda He was the one who opened the pitch duel for his team. Yasiel Puig He collaborated against his compatriot with a superb line-drive home run to center field.

Yasiel, without strength problems, took a spectacular swing at the top of the third episode. In an unorthodox way, Puig He pocketed the ball spectacularly.

Spectacular shot by Yasiel Puig

With a teammate on the bases, the Cuban did not forgive the rival reliever. Yasiel Puig He caught a pitch in the outside corner and sent it flying with the tip of the bat.

The one from the largest of the Antilles launched his fifth full return hit of the season. In addition, he reached 13 runs produced and 15 scored.

Puig bat in the LVBP for .436 and has a .800 slugging percentage in 55 at-bats, divided into 15 games.

All this effort from the native of Hundred fires has resumed the debate about his future and his possibility of returning to baseball Big leagues.

Can Yasiel Puig return to the Majors?