YB and St.Gallen won their matches lackluster 1-0

#St.Gallen #won #matches #lackluster

Match winner Donat Rrudhani celebrates after his goal.Image: keystone

YB – GC

The Young Boys win 1-0 against the Grasshoppers at the start of the new calendar year. The match winner in the champions’ less than glamorous success was, alongside goalscorer Donat Rrudhani, goalie David von Ballmoos. “GC defended well and we perhaps should have been a little more creative,” said Darian Males from Bern in “Blue”. “The main thing is that we won.”

With the mini-victory, YB consolidated their lead in the table and extended their unbeaten streak in the Super League in front of their home crowd to 32 games. For GC it was the first defeat after seven points from three games.

GC-Abels is being harassed by Niasse.Image: keystone

Substitute Rrudhani redeemed the Bernese team with his first goal of the season in the 73rd minute. After an attack on the right side, Lewin Blum passed the ball to the 24-year-old midfielder, who gave Justin Hammel no chance to defend with a shot in the Grasshoppers’ goal. “I’m very happy that I was able to score my first Super League goal here in Wankdorf, I had to wait a long time for it,” said Rrudhani. “I was able to take advantage of the opportunity that the deployment offered me because some players are currently absent.”

Goalkeeper in focus

Previously, both teams had chances to take the lead. While YB was particularly dangerous with long-range shots, the guests repeatedly created pinpricks from their compact defense. David von Ballmoos, who was voted number 1 again by Raphael Wicky, had to save several times. In the first half, Francis Momoh failed with a header from close range. After the break, Filipe de Carvalho couldn’t get past the Bern goalie in a one-on-one.

On the other hand, Hammel GC kept GC in the game for a long time. The 23-year-old particularly showed his skills when the Bernese team had a double chance after a good hour of play. First he saved against Jean-Pierre Nsame, then he didn’t let Darian Males’ follow-up shot pass. In stoppage time he also saved against goalscorer Rrudhani.

“It was a hearty performance,” GC coach Bruno Berner praised his men on “Blue”. “We did a lot of things right tactically and should take the lead after the break. After falling behind, YB didn’t let anything go wrong.” Berner was already looking forward to the performance giving hope for more in future games.

Feels like a ghost game in frosty temperatures

In the first half the game was similar to the mood in the stands. The home corner in Wankdorf remained empty due to property damage caused by YB fans in Zurich. In protest at the collective punishment, the Grasshoppers supporters also stayed away from the first half.

The Young Boys had to do without their supporters in the fan block. Image: keystone

After the break the GC fans were there.Image: keystone

“It was a special game with the external conditions and what was going on in the stands. “It’s even nicer that we were able to win,” said YB goalkeeper von Ballmoos.

Young Boys – Grasshoppers 1:0 (0:0)

22,589 spectators. – SR Schnyder.

Tor: 73. Rrudhani (Blum) 1:0.

Young Boys: von Ballmoos; Blum, Amenda, Benito, Persson; Niasse (63. Rrudhani); Males (91. Lustenberger), Lauper, Ugrinic; Nsame, Ganvoula (63. Joël Monteiro).

Grasshoppers: Hamel; Abels (69. Bollati), Paskotsi, Laws, Hoxha (84. Ndicka); de Carvalho (69. Schürpf), Abrashi (46. Meyer), Seko, Momoh; Fink (61. Babunski), Morandi.

Remarks: Warnings: 25. Morandi, 65. Hammel, 92. Seko.

Lausanne – St.Gallen

St. Gallen wins 1-0 away at Lausanne-Sport in the 19th round. For the Eastern Swiss team it is only their second win away from home this season, and for Lausanne it is their first home defeat after six games.

Chadrac Akolo scored the golden goal for the guests in the 14th minute after hitting the post in the opening phase. After great preparatory work by Mattia Zanotti and Willem Geubbels, the striker from the Democratic Republic of Congo headed the ball in from close range. It was Akolo’s eighth goal of the season.

The second St. Gallen victory in the tenth away game of the season was in the balance for a long time. The Eastern Swiss were unable to use their rare chances to secure victory. On the other hand, Lausanne-Sport pushed for the equalizer, but failed three times because of the aluminum or because of the St. Gallen goalie Lukas Watkowiak, who represented Lawrence Ati Zigi, who was with Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations.

St. Gallen is still on YB’s heels

It was the 27-year-old German’s first appearance in the Super League this season. His big moment came shortly after the opening goal when he made a great save from Kaly Sène.

Watkowiak is becoming something of a lucky charm for the people of Eastern Switzerland. He was between the posts for St. Gallen in the Super League a total of six times, and coach Peter Zeidler’s team never lost (five wins, one draw).

Thanks to the three points, St. Gallen remains at least halfway on the heels of the Young Boys. As the champions’ first pursuers, the Eastern Swiss team has five points less. (sda)

Lukas Watkowiak can be happy: his FC St. Gallen won for the second time in Lausanne.Image: fxp-fr-sda-rtp

Lausanne-Sport – St. Gallen 0:1 (0:1)

2167 spectators.

SR Cibelli. – Tor: 14. Geubbels 0:1

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Giger (46. Roche), Dussenne, Szalai, Poaty; Ilie (76. Coyle), Bernede, Custodio, Kalu; Sene (86. Schwizer), Labeau.

St. Gallen: Watkowiak; Zanotti, Stanic, Vallci, Okoroji; Quintillà; Görtler (86. Stevanovic), Toma (86. Diaby), Witzig (63. Mambimbi); Akolo (74. Schubert), Geubbels (63. Schmidt).

Remarks: Warnings: 55. Stanic, 62. Ilie, 63. Custodio, 91. Schubert, 91. Dussenne, 92. Diaby. (sda)

The table

The best pictures from the Australian Open 2024

1 / 39

The best pictures from the Australian Open 2024

Every person has the right to freedom of expression.

those: keystone / alessandra tarantino

Freestyle pro overwhelms Nico – he would have preferred to warm up

Video: watson

This might also interest you:

Viktorija Golubic is the last Swiss woman to be eliminated from the Australian Open. The 31-year-old from Zurich lost in the third round against number 19 seeded Ukrainian Elina Switolina 2:6, 3:6.