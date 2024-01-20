YB, FCZ, FCB: This is something to talk about when the Super League restarts

#FCZ #FCB #talk #Super #League #restarts

– The hope of the YB competition has a catch

The Young Boys start with a thinned-out squad; at FCZ, almost everything is still the same in the first team. And FCB is urgently looking for a striker – the league at a glance.

Published today at 12:23 a.m. Updated 4 hours ago YB: The Bernese are facing tricky weeks

YB has to do without its support Meschack Elia for the time being: the Congolese is playing in the Africa Cup.

Photo: Peter Klaunzer (Keystone)

5:0 – that’s the ratio between YB and FCZ when it comes to how many players the club sends for the Africa Cup. At the end of 2023, the YB Africans joined their national teams; before that they only had a few days off. Then they were in training camp in Saudi Arabia or Dubai, the tournament, which is taking place in Ivory Coast, started last weekend. “After their return, our players will need time to adapt,” YB sports director Steve von Bergen is convinced. He thinks about exertion and huge differences in temperature.

In addition, no one from Servette and one St. Gallen player (goalie Lawrence Ati Zigi) is taking part in the Africa Cup. This only leads to one conclusion: If the pursuers want to make up points, then their time has come. Especially since there are two YB supports in Africa, Meschack Elia and Mohamed Camara. And Ulisses Garcia, an equally central player, moved to Marseille during the week.

The expiring contracts of coach Raphael Wicky and striker Jean-Pierre Nsame could also cause unrest. Only: The Young Boys are also the league croissant because they usually solve such tricky tasks without any excitement.

St. Gallen: In second place in the self-discovery phase

Matthias Hüppi and Alain Sutter were considered inseparable. Since the beginning of 2018, the president and the sports director have been to FC St. Gallen what Thiel and Boerne are to the “crime scene”: a successful duo. They released Giorgio Contini, brought in Peter Zeidler, and together with the German they developed the Eastern Swiss team into a model club. Then came January 3rd. And the ideal world? Over despite 2nd place.

Hüppi had been convinced since the summer that Sutter needed support. At the media conference he spoke with a lot of pathos about the structures that no longer corresponded to the club’s growth. Roger Stilz should be placed alongside Sutter. The sports director did not agree with this. He is now released. And Stilz his successor.

All of this would be understandable if the St. Gallen team had presented a second leading figure alongside Stilz. Instead, the carousel of ideas spins fast and furious. The St. Galler Tagblatt” named Wicky as a potential candidate for the role of sports director. The only clue for the idea: The YB trainer and Stilz have been friends since they were together in Hamburg.

FC Zurich: The sports director is spinning – just not in the first team

FCZ coach Bo Henriksen: Will he stay, won’t he stay?

Photo: Michael Buholzer

Milos Malenovic is the new sports director who is shaking everything up at FC Zurich. Well, the presidential couple Heliane and Ancillo Canepa have remained stable. Almost everything has been reorganized for the next generation. And Nick Gast, who was so unloved by the fans, has also resigned as managing director.

Only around the first team things remain almost suspiciously quiet. The talks with Bo Henriksen about a new contract? Pulling back and forth and back. A deadline? According to Henriksen there shouldn’t be any.

New transfers? Perhaps. But maybe not. On Thursday, Henriksen said about possible reinforcements: “Milos can talk for hours. And we talked for hours.”

It is clear that the coach would like to have a broader team structure. But he also says: “We only lost 3 of 21 matches with the current players. I wouldn’t have even dared to dream of that before the season.”

Somehow it seems as if Henriksen has come to terms with the fact that he has to continue working with his fine but very small squad for the time being. That he wants to make the best of it. And that his path then leads him to a club that offers him other opportunities.

Servette: The departure of the league’s best goalscorer bursts into silence

As of Thursday, three Super League clubs have not yet welcomed a single new player to their club. Minus the four loan players who are returning (including Ousmane Doumbia, who is moving from Chicago to Lugano), 10 footballers are freshly starting work in the Super League. Only five of them have never been to Switzerland. Never in the last ten years has this number been so low in the winter transfer window. In 2021/22, 27 new players came to Switzerland.

But in many European leagues the transfer window is open until the beginning of February. For example, Servette’s Chris Bedia, the league’s top goalscorer, is moving to Union Berlin. An obvious replacement would be Nsame, who launched his career in Geneva. However, YB sports director Steve von Bergen says: “It is unimaginable for us that we would let him move to a Swiss club this winter.”

GC: The defibrillator from Los Angeles

Make GC great again! The Grasshoppers are finally no longer Chinese, but American.

Photo: Michael Buholzer (Keystone)

The negotiations lasted a year. Since Wednesday, the Grasshoppers are finally no longer Chinese, but American. At some point in the distant past, a sale to the USA would have caused a howl. Today, the once proud GCZ is simply happy that he has found someone to pay his current bills again.

Swiss investors have kept their wallets as close as possible. So the men’s soccer department is now part of an international conglomerate that includes Los Angeles FC, valued at a billion dollars, but also Wacker Innsbruck, which has fallen into the fourth division. Several branches also take you to FC Bayern in Munich, to Montevideo in Uruguay and to Gambia.

The new investors have initially promised very little change. There is a lot of talk about the community, a community that should be built. A CEO is certainly being sought. At least it should come from Europe. There has to be so much local color. Maybe a few more players will come in the winter. And sports director Bernt Haas should take a few boxes of reins with him to the office as a preventive measure in the realistic event that he is replaced.

First and foremost, however, the new investors are aware of what they have bought with GC: a lot of history – and little current connection to the city. So new president Stacy Johns says the long-term goal is to “bring this back to life.” The Grasshoppers could really use a power surge from the USA.

FC Basel: Celestini redet Barry stark

Spectacle with Thierno Barry – but will he still be successful?

Foto: Laurent Gillieron (Keystone)

FC Basel scored 23 goals in eighteen games. This is the second worst value in the league. Djordje Jovanovic owes a lot, as does the unfortunate Thierno Barry. There was a possibility of a loan deal with the Frenchman, but they want to continue to hold on to him. Fabio Celestini says the 21-year-old made a good impression in training.

With Benjamin Kololli came an access who can also be used as an attacker. But he is not the striker you want on the Rhine knee. So it’s obvious that FCB will continue to look for an accurate attacker this winter. The new hope in the offensive is likely to come from abroad (see Bergen’s statement to Nsame). With the aim of displacing the internal championship top scorer from first place. His name is Fabian Frei (35), he has scored three goals and is primarily a central defender at FCB.

The SFL sees Basel in the relegation round

After the 33rd round, the league is divided into two groups: The first six teams play in the championship round for the European Cup and the title, the second six in the relegation round against relegation.

By scheduling up to and including the 33rd matchday, the Swiss Football League has revealed that it does not believe that Basel will catch up. Yes, it fundamentally assumes that the table will not change. YB, FCZ and Lugano have 5 home games, St. Gallen, Servette and Lucerne 6. In the lower half of the rankings, GC, Basel and Lausanne play at home five times, Winterthur, Yverdon and Lausanne-Ouchy six times. The assumption: In rounds 33 to 38 the number of home games will be equalized.

So the first season with the Scottish mode could go ahead without any objections regarding fairness.

