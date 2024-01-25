Yeah, We Will Have a Space-Based Gravitational Wave Observatory – BisnisUpdate.com

#Yeah #SpaceBased #Gravitational #Wave #Observatory #BisnisUpdate.com

Calm down, everyone calm down. But it’s finally happening: The European Space Agency (ESA) has committed to the Laser Interferometer Space Antenna (LISA), a gravitational wave observatory that will study some of the most mysterious phenomena in the universe.

On Thursday, LISA was officially adopted, meaning ESA “recognizes that the mission concept and technology are sufficiently advanced,” according to a release issued by the agency, and construction on the observatory can officially begin.

Only recently have humans been able to detect gravitational waves. In 2016, this phenomenon—predicted by Einstein—was first observed thanks to a collaboration of scientists using the Laser Interferometer Gravitational Wave Observatory (LIGO). LIGO records gravitational waves, or very subtle vibrations in space-time produced by distant events such as black hole mergers.

Since then, many more gravitational wave detections have been made, as black holes and neutron stars throughout the cosmos orbit each other, attracted to each other by gravity, their dance towards collision causing huge waves in space-time.

In the past year, five collaborations independently announced data they claim comes from pairs of supermassive black holes and is a possible sign of a gravitational wave background: a persistent, accumulating collection of gravitational waves that stretches and compresses the universe like waves in a cosmic ocean . The discovery was made using pulsar-timing arrays—essentially, by timing light from rapidly rotating stars in the distance to determine whether space-time has slowed or accelerated the light’s arrival.

LISA’s new project will take this science to a much higher level. Placing the interferometer in space would reduce the interference faced by instruments on Earth, and extending the observatory’s arm would allow scientists to collect data not visible on Earth.

“Thanks to the enormous distances traveled by the laser signals on LISA, and the extraordinary stability of its instruments, we will test gravitational waves at lower frequencies than is possible on Earth, revealing events at different scales, up to to the beginning of time,” said Nora Lützgendorf, principal project scientist for LISA, in an ESA release.

The discovery of gravitational waves announced in 2016 came from a very large interferometer that traverses the United States, with one set of arms in Washington and one set in Louisiana. By measuring the smallest changes in the distance that laser light had to travel in the interferometer, the team determined that space-time itself had compressed and stretched as gravitational pulses from distant cosmic collisions passed through Earth.

LISA will consist of three spacecraft, orbiting the Sun in a “highly accurate equilateral triangle” formation. Each arm of LISA—without distractions like trees and power lines and land ownership issues—will be 1.5 million miles long. The LISA hardware was tested by the LISA Pathfinder mission, which launched in 2015. “To expand the boundaries of gravity studies, we have to go to space,” Lützgendorf said.

One of LISA’s main targets will be gravitational waves emitted by colliding black holes at the center of galaxies. But the observatory will also be tasked with merging compact objects such as white dwarfs and neutron stars, according to ESA.

LISA’s launch date is expected to be 2035, about 20 years after ESA first declared the observatory a priority. Work on the observatory will begin in January 2025.

