YEAR 2023 – Diplomacy on all fronts

Yvette Sylla, Minister of Foreign Affairs

A shadowy actor. This is how Malagasy diplomacy is defined. As the end of the year approaches, it is time to take stock for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. According to the words of its main officials, “diplomacy was behind the major events experienced by the country during the year 2023”.

The regional dimension of the organization of the Indian Ocean Island Games (JIOI), through the various lobbying around the presidential election, to the diplomatic approaches and welcomes of guests for the inauguration of the president of the Republic. “We have been on all fronts,” declared Yvette Sylla, Minister of Foreign Affairs, yesterday in Anosy. She adds that Malagasy diplomacy has managed to carry Madagascar’s voice to the United Nations Security Council.

“It is not always easy, since our role is to take the government’s position internationally and to convince our partners. It is mainly about behind-the-scenes procedures and actions. Acts always respecting the rules and diplomatic decorum. It’s about acting with tact and courtesy. It is not always those who shout or make noise who are the most effective, or who succeed in making themselves heard,” adds the head of Malagasy diplomacy, emphasizing, “at our level, we also contribute to the fight against poverty”.

Also Read:  "Flooding in Parliament was not caused by rain", says AN -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

What kind of pension does Gigi Becali have? It is one of the biggest in Romania, how did it manage to get so much money
What kind of pension does Gigi Becali have? It is one of the biggest in Romania, how did it manage to get so much money
Posted on
Mitchell Johnson invited to Australian Cricket Awards night after Cricket Australia banned him from speaking at Perth Test
Mitchell Johnson invited to Australian Cricket Awards night after Cricket Australia banned him from speaking at Perth Test
Posted on
CLUB LIFE – The RCT Soavimasoandro becomes multidisciplinary
CLUB LIFE – The RCT Soavimasoandro becomes multidisciplinary
Posted on
4 habits that seem harmless but are destroying your kidneys
4 habits that seem harmless but are destroying your kidneys
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News