YEAR 2023 – Diplomacy on all fronts

Yvette Sylla, Minister of Foreign Affairs

A shadowy actor. This is how Malagasy diplomacy is defined. As the end of the year approaches, it is time to take stock for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. According to the words of its main officials, “diplomacy was behind the major events experienced by the country during the year 2023”.

The regional dimension of the organization of the Indian Ocean Island Games (JIOI), through the various lobbying around the presidential election, to the diplomatic approaches and welcomes of guests for the inauguration of the president of the Republic. “We have been on all fronts,” declared Yvette Sylla, Minister of Foreign Affairs, yesterday in Anosy. She adds that Malagasy diplomacy has managed to carry Madagascar’s voice to the United Nations Security Council.

“It is not always easy, since our role is to take the government’s position internationally and to convince our partners. It is mainly about behind-the-scenes procedures and actions. Acts always respecting the rules and diplomatic decorum. It’s about acting with tact and courtesy. It is not always those who shout or make noise who are the most effective, or who succeed in making themselves heard,” adds the head of Malagasy diplomacy, emphasizing, “at our level, we also contribute to the fight against poverty”.