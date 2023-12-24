Yekaterina Duntsova Prohibited from Running in Russian Presidential Election Against Vladimir Putin

#Yekaterina #Duntsova #Prohibited #Running #Russian #Presidential #Election #Vladimir #Putin

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Yekaterina Duntsova, a potential challenger to Russian President Vladimir Putin in the 2024 Russian presidential election, was decided on Saturday, December 23 2023, to be prohibited from running due to alleged errors in her application to register as a candidate.

His campaign posted via the Telegram messaging app a screenshot showing documents they claimed Russia’s election commission said lacked proper signatures.

Three days ago, Duntsova officially submitted her candidacy documents to officials at the General Election Commission. The 40-year-old former TV journalist plans to run to end the war in Ukraine and free political prisoners, including the head of the opposition in Russia, Alexei Navalny.

Video from a Central Election Commission meeting shows members voting unanimously to reject Duntsova’s candidacy. The head of the commission, Ella Pamfilova, was then seen offering words to console the failed candidate.

“You are a young woman, you still have a lot in your future. Any shortcomings can always be turned into added value. “Any experience is still an experience,” said Pamfilova.

The Kremlin says Putin is believed to have won the presidential election because he has genuine support from the entire population, with a poll rating of around 80 percent. Putin, 71, has served as president or prime minister since 1999 and is seeking to extend his term by another six years. No opposition figures have challenged him, with Navalny in prison and Russia’s critics behind bars or abroad avoiding the risk of arrest.

When Duntsova said last month that she wanted to run, commentators portrayed her as crazy, bold or part of a Kremlin plot to create the appearance of competition. “Any sane person taking this step would be afraid – but fear will not win,” Duntsova told news agency in an interview in November.

