Yellow Code flood warning in Alba and in other areas of the country. Code Orange in three counties

Hydrologists have issued Yellow Code flood warnings for Alba and other areas in the country. Also, three counties are under Code Orange for flooding.

The warnings are valid in the context of the weather forecast and the possibility that the deposited snow will melt quickly.

According to ANM, in the north-west of the country, as well as in the Apuseni Mountains and in the north of the Eastern Carpathians

  • there will be quantitatively moderate precipitation, predominantly in the form of rain (10-20 l/m2)
  • favoring the melting of the snow cover.

Flood CODE YELLOW – until Wednesday, December 27, 12.00

on rivers in hydrographic basins:

  • Aries – upstream basin SH Câmpeni (county Alba)
  • Mureş – upstream basin SH Glodeni (counties: Harghita and Mureş)
  • Bistriţa (tributary of the Siret river) – upstream basin SH Cârlibaba and the tributaries related to the downstream sector SH Cârlibaba – upstream Ac. Izvoru Muntelui (counties: Suceava, Harghita and Neamţ).
  • Crişul Negru (counties: Bihor and Arad)
  • Tisa – on the related sector SH Valea Vişeului, Vişeu, Iza, Lăpuş (Maramureş county)
  • Tour (Satu Mare county)
  • Someşul Mare (Bistrita Năsăud County)
  • Someşul Mic – upstream basin Ac. Gilău (counties: Bihor and Cluj)
  • Someş – small tributaries related to the downstream sector SH Dej (counties: Cluj, Sălaj, Maramureş and Satu Mare)
  • Crasna – downstream sector SH Craidorolţ (Satu Mare county)

Flood CODE ORANGE: Monday, December 25, 10:00 PM to Tuesday, December 26, 12:00 AM

on rivers in hydrographic basins:

  • Tisa – on the related sector SH Valea Vişeului, Vişeu – upper basin and middle and lower basin tributaries, Iza – upper basin and middle and lower basin tributaries, Lăpuş – upper basin and middle and lower basin tributaries (Maramureş county)
  • Tour – downstream basin Ac. Călineşti Oaş (Satu Mare County)
  • Someș Mare – upper basin and middle and lower basin tributaries (Bistrita Năsăud county).
More Interesting News