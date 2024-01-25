Yellow code warnings for strong wind and blizzard. MAP of the targeted areas / How will the weather be in Bucharest

On Thursday, meteorologists issued two yellow code warnings of strong wind and blizzard, generally in the mountains, for the counties of Banat, Moldova, Transylvania, Oltenia and Dobrogea.

Winter landscape Photo: Vlad Barza / HotNews.ro

The first yellow code warning is in effect on Thursday, between 10:00 and 22:00 and targets wind intensification in Banat, southern Crișana and Transylvania and blizzard in the mountains, especially at altitudes above 1,700 meters.

According to the National Meteorological Administration (ANM), in the counties of Arad, Timiș, Caraș-Severin, Hunedoara, Alba, Sibiu and Brașov, the wind will intensify with gusts generally of 55…65 km/h.

In the mountains, especially at altitudes above 1,700 meters, the wind will intensify with gusts of 90…110 km/h, it will snow blizzard, and visibility will be reduced, meteorologists say.

The second yellow code warning will be in force from Thursday, from 10:00 p.m., to Friday, at 10:00 p.m. and targets wind intensifications in Moldova, locally in Transylvania, Oltenia and Dobrogea and blizzard in the Southern Carpathians and Curbură, in especially at altitudes above 1,700 m.

According to ANM, in Moldova, northern Dobrogea, southern Transylvania and southwestern Oltenia, the wind will intensify with gusts of 55…65 km/h in general. In the Southern and Curvature Carpathians, especially at altitudes above 1700 m, the wind will intensify with gusts of 90…110 km/h, the snow will be blizzard, the snow will be scattered and the visibility will be reduced.

What will the weather be like in Bucharest?

In the Capital, until Friday, at 22.00, the sky will be variable, and the wind will blow weak and moderate. The maximum temperatures will be around 9 degrees, and the minimum will be -1…1 degrees, according to the special forecast for Bucharest.

