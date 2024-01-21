Yellow warning in Western Sweden – several traffic accidents

#Yellow #warning #Western #Sweden #traffic #accidents

At least ten traffic accidents have occurred in the Gothenburg area on Sunday morning, according to the police. Among other things, four cars have been involved in a collision at Hasselbacken outside Stenungsund, and two cars collided at Orust.

– Traffic accident alarms come in all the time. It’s very slippery on the roads, but thankfully no serious injuries as far as I know, says Hans-Jörgen Ostler, spokesperson for the police in the West.

One person has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after the accident in Orust.

At the same time is a new snowstorm on its way in over the west coast. SMHI has a yellow warning for wind combined with snowfall issued for the area, starting at 4 p.m. The warning is in effect until 11 p.m. Sunday evening.

– What caused it earlier today was a first round of rain and sleet. What is coming now from the west is predominantly snowfall, which in some places may become a little more intense, says Sofia Söderberg, meteorologist at SMHI.

During Monday morning have SMHI a long series of yellow warnings in large parts of Sweden. In the Stockholm area, for example, there is a risk of freezing rain.

– The warning map is completely full. Among other things, we have yellow warnings for sudden icy conditions that start to apply tonight in the northern parts of Götaland, southern and eastern Svealand and north to southernmost Norrland and Gästrikland.

On Sunday, the Swedish Transport Administration announced that all train traffic between Södertälje and Norrköping will be canceled on Monday. The reason is that it will be necessary to carry out an “urgent control of the tracks” due to the weather. “Notice of possible replacement traffic is awaited”, writes the Swedish Transport Administration.

The stop applies from 05 in the morning until the same time the following day.