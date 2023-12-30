Yemen’s Houthis again warn US

#Yemens #Houthis #warn

Yemen (ANTARA) – Yemen’s Houthis again warned the US and promised to continue attacking ships “linked to Israel”.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea, in a statement broadcast on the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV channel, emphasized the group’s commitment to countering any potential aggression against Yemen.

Sarea also issued a warning to countries considering participation in a US-led coalition aimed at protecting the ships.

In recent weeks, the rebel group has targeted cargo ships linked to Israel in the southern Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, citing solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza as their reason.

The Houthi group said it would stop attacks on the ships if food and medicine aid was allowed into the Gaza Strip.

Last week, the US announced a multinational maritime coalition to secure ships passing through the Red Sea after a series of Houthi attacks.

Rebels have controlled much of Yemen’s north, including the strategic Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, since they ousted the Yemeni government from Sanaa, the country’s capital.

Also Read:  Aurélien Agbénonci: five key moments at the head of Beninese diplomacy

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The first Tesla Cybertruck had an accident. The young driver was very lucky
The first Tesla Cybertruck had an accident. The young driver was very lucky
Posted on
Europeans sleep poorly, according to Huawei, smart watches can alleviate the problem
Europeans sleep poorly, according to Huawei, smart watches can alleviate the problem
Posted on
City architect Torleif Falk: This is what Stockholm’s future looks like
City architect Torleif Falk: This is what Stockholm’s future looks like
Posted on
Alianza Lima will go for Paolo Guerrero: what is known about the possible signing of the ‘Predator’
Alianza Lima will go for Paolo Guerrero: what is known about the possible signing of the ‘Predator’
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News