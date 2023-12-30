Yemen’s Houthis again warn US

#Yemens #Houthis #warn

Yemen (ANTARA) – Yemen’s Houthis again warned the US and promised to continue attacking ships “linked to Israel”.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea, in a statement broadcast on the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV channel, emphasized the group’s commitment to countering any potential aggression against Yemen.

Sarea also issued a warning to countries considering participation in a US-led coalition aimed at protecting the ships.

In recent weeks, the rebel group has targeted cargo ships linked to Israel in the southern Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, citing solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza as their reason.

The Houthi group said it would stop attacks on the ships if food and medicine aid was allowed into the Gaza Strip.

Last week, the US announced a multinational maritime coalition to secure ships passing through the Red Sea after a series of Houthi attacks.

Rebels have controlled much of Yemen’s north, including the strategic Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, since they ousted the Yemeni government from Sanaa, the country’s capital.