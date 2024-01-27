Yemen’s Houthis claim to have attacked a British oil tanker

#Yemens #Houthis #claim #attacked #British #oil #tanker

Aa A + A – Reset

Read later

Report an error

On the same day, the US military said that one of its warships shot down a missile fired at it by the Houthis. This Islamist group stood in solidarity with the Palestinian Hamas militants during the war in the Gaza Strip.

US and British forces have launched two rounds of joint strikes aimed at reducing Houthi forces’ ability to attack ships plying the vital Red Sea trade route. Washington also launched several separate airstrikes, but the Houthis vowed to continue their attacks.

The British tanker “Marlin Luanda” was hit by missiles launched by the Yemeni naval forces, said the representative of the Houthis, Yahya Saree (Jahja Saris).

“The hit was direct, it caused the ship to catch fire,” he added.

Ambrey, a UK maritime security company, said a missile struck a merchant ship southeast of the Yemeni port of Aden.

“The crew is reported to be safe at this time,” the statement added.

In an incident involving a US Navy ship, Houthis from Yemen fired an anti-ship ballistic missile at the destroyer USS Carney in the Gulf of Aden, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

USS Carney successfully shot down the missile. No injuries or damage were reported,” CENTCOM said.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$

Also Read:  V. Putin created a new machine for deporting Ukrainian children

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Weights or cardio? They confirm which is the most effective exercise to reduce tension and protect the heart
Weights or cardio? They confirm which is the most effective exercise to reduce tension and protect the heart
Posted on
War in Ukraine. The USA is preparing a new strategy for helping Ukraine: the plans do not mention the liberation of the occupied territories – Lrytas.lt
War in Ukraine. The USA is preparing a new strategy for helping Ukraine: the plans do not mention the liberation of the occupied territories – Lrytas.lt
Posted on
Bernard Arnault became the richest man in the world
Bernard Arnault became the richest man in the world
Posted on
Spotify shares: Spotify considers Apple’s App Store plans to be “blackmail” | 01/27/24
Spotify shares: Spotify considers Apple’s App Store plans to be “blackmail” | 01/27/24
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News