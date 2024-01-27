Yemen’s Houthis claim to have attacked a British oil tanker

#Yemens #Houthis #claim #attacked #British #oil #tanker

On the same day, the US military said that one of its warships shot down a missile fired at it by the Houthis. This Islamist group stood in solidarity with the Palestinian Hamas militants during the war in the Gaza Strip.

US and British forces have launched two rounds of joint strikes aimed at reducing Houthi forces’ ability to attack ships plying the vital Red Sea trade route. Washington also launched several separate airstrikes, but the Houthis vowed to continue their attacks.

The British tanker “Marlin Luanda” was hit by missiles launched by the Yemeni naval forces, said the representative of the Houthis, Yahya Saree (Jahja Saris).

“The hit was direct, it caused the ship to catch fire,” he added.

Ambrey, a UK maritime security company, said a missile struck a merchant ship southeast of the Yemeni port of Aden.

“The crew is reported to be safe at this time,” the statement added.

In an incident involving a US Navy ship, Houthis from Yemen fired an anti-ship ballistic missile at the destroyer USS Carney in the Gulf of Aden, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

USS Carney successfully shot down the missile. No injuries or damage were reported,” CENTCOM said.

