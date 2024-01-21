Yes, they did: which couples from Married at First Sight are still together?

#couples #Married #Sight

Patty and Bram

Patty and Bram are the veterans of the Dutch MAFS. The couple tied the knot eight years ago in the very first season and are still in love and married to this day. They are now also the proud parents of two daughters: Puck (2019) and Juul (2022).

Chantal en Nikolai

Another success is the wedding of Chantal and Nikolai from the second season. The two got married about seven years ago. In 2019 they became parents of daughter Fenne and in 2022 the lovebirds will welcome twins: Mats and Dex. “I think we were tested when we had that little one,” Nikolai says honestly about their marriage. “That’s where the challenge really starts.” Chantal also talks about the hormone and IUI process that she underwent at the time:

Sonny a Dylan

Each other’s husband and best friend rolled into one; these are Sonny and Dylan from the seventh season, according to their own words, two years after they said yes Married at First Sight yet. The lovebirds regularly publicly declare their love for each other on social media with lyrics such as ‘how lucky you are to find someone who fits your heart so perfectly’ and ‘love is someone who understands your past, believes in your future and takes you as you are ‘. Melt!

Rowan and Astleigh

Season 7 was a fruitful series, because Rowan and Astleigh have still not left each other’s sides. The couple liked the trial cohabitation so much that they started living together immediately after the filming. They also enjoy beautiful trips together. During one of those trips, Astleigh again gets down on one knee for his bride. “It was also a kind of confirmation to each other that, in addition to the fact that we are just married and put together, we would also choose it ourselves,” he explains. The two are also looking ahead to expanding their family:

Also Read:  Wife Bruce Willis is grateful to followers for support during illness | Stars

Laura and Cathalijne

Is the only successful couple from the eighth season still happy? Stories are circulating on juice channels about a rift between Laura and Cathalijne, but this has not yet been confirmed by the ladies themselves. The two have not shared photos of and with each other on social media for a while, but as far as we know they are still together. Almost a year ago they indicated that their LAT relationship is a challenge, but they are making the best of it:

Enters the ninth season of MAFS be a big success or a big drama? Expert Eveline Stallaart promises fireworks…

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

PHOTO Zuzana Čaputová after a long time in the company of her DAUGHTERS: Look how CHANGED they are!
PHOTO Zuzana Čaputová after a long time in the company of her DAUGHTERS: Look how CHANGED they are!
Posted on
Yes, they did: which couples from Married at First Sight are still together?
Yes, they did: which couples from Married at First Sight are still together?
Posted on
Alcaraz – Kecmanovic: schedule, TV, where and how to watch the round of 16 of the Australian Open
Alcaraz – Kecmanovic: schedule, TV, where and how to watch the round of 16 of the Australian Open
Posted on
It kills one person every 6 minutes, affects all ages… but it can be prevented
It kills one person every 6 minutes, affects all ages… but it can be prevented
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News