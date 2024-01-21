Yes, they did: which couples from Married at First Sight are still together?

#couples #Married #Sight

Patty and Bram

Patty and Bram are the veterans of the Dutch MAFS. The couple tied the knot eight years ago in the very first season and are still in love and married to this day. They are now also the proud parents of two daughters: Puck (2019) and Juul (2022).

Chantal en Nikolai

Another success is the wedding of Chantal and Nikolai from the second season. The two got married about seven years ago. In 2019 they became parents of daughter Fenne and in 2022 the lovebirds will welcome twins: Mats and Dex. “I think we were tested when we had that little one,” Nikolai says honestly about their marriage. “That’s where the challenge really starts.” Chantal also talks about the hormone and IUI process that she underwent at the time:

Sonny a Dylan

Each other’s husband and best friend rolled into one; these are Sonny and Dylan from the seventh season, according to their own words, two years after they said yes Married at First Sight yet. The lovebirds regularly publicly declare their love for each other on social media with lyrics such as ‘how lucky you are to find someone who fits your heart so perfectly’ and ‘love is someone who understands your past, believes in your future and takes you as you are ‘. Melt!

Rowan and Astleigh

Season 7 was a fruitful series, because Rowan and Astleigh have still not left each other’s sides. The couple liked the trial cohabitation so much that they started living together immediately after the filming. They also enjoy beautiful trips together. During one of those trips, Astleigh again gets down on one knee for his bride. “It was also a kind of confirmation to each other that, in addition to the fact that we are just married and put together, we would also choose it ourselves,” he explains. The two are also looking ahead to expanding their family:

Laura and Cathalijne

Is the only successful couple from the eighth season still happy? Stories are circulating on juice channels about a rift between Laura and Cathalijne, but this has not yet been confirmed by the ladies themselves. The two have not shared photos of and with each other on social media for a while, but as far as we know they are still together. Almost a year ago they indicated that their LAT relationship is a challenge, but they are making the best of it:

Enters the ninth season of MAFS be a big success or a big drama? Expert Eveline Stallaart promises fireworks…