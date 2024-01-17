YES wants to examine state funds due to budgetary “abuse”. Typical populism, says Kupka

#examine #state #funds #due #budgetary #abuse #Typical #populism #Kupka

The YES movement will demand an independent evaluation of the benefits and costs of individual state funds. The leader of the movement’s deputies, Alena Schillerová, told Echo24 that one of the funds (the State Fund for Transport Infrastructure – SFDI) was, according to her, misused to artificially improve the state budget by the government of Petr Fiala (ODS). According to Schillerová, she is ready to propose the cancellation of some unnecessarily expensive funds. According to Transport Minister Martin Kupka (ODS), this is “typical populism”.

The economic analyst of the National Budget Council (NRR) Daniel Bárta drew attention to potential problems with state funds in an analysis for Echo24 in connection with the SFDI. “If the funds do not have a sufficient range of their own income, their original purpose, i.e. to separate a certain area of ​​expenditure from the state budget, is not fulfilled. What is the added value of state funds today? Wouldn’t it be more transparent and efficient to cancel the funds and include their expenses in the state budget under the relevant ministry?” asks Bárta.

Even the biggest opposition party wants to check the funds. “The ANO movement will demand an independent evaluation of the benefits and costs of individual state funds, even in light of the misuse of one of them to artificially improve the state budget deficit by the Fial government. In the event that the costs and risks exceed the benefits, I am ready to propose their cancellation as well,” former finance minister Alena Schillerová told Echo24.

Specifically, SFDI belongs to the Ministry of Transport. Minister Kupka called Schiller’s initiative “a typical manifestation of populism” for Echo24. “I am surprised by Ms. Schiller’s intention, because the fund is one of the important parts of financing the construction of the transport network both on the railway and on the roads, it mediates financial resources to individual regions and so on,” said Kupka, adding that SFDI is an intermediary person for drawing European funds funds, also plays an important role in the regime of the transformed Directorate of Roads and Highways into a state enterprise, i.e. in controlling what the ŘSD does for the state, not only in terms of investments, but also in terms of maintenance.

At the same time, Kupka reminded that SFDI has a supervisory board, which is regularly elected by the House of Representatives, and a member of this board is the former Minister of Industry and Trade, Karel Havlíček, from the ANO movement. “However, we certainly do not oppose any inspection, it is certainly possible to do it. Of course, it’s not just about the supervisory board, but if you look back, the fund is subject to checks by, for example, the Supreme Audit Office, which I think is strict enough. The SAO has never raised any objection to funding,” said Kupka.

“If you look at history, there was coalition consensus even in different governments, in my opinion there is no need to speculate objectively because the funding is completely transparent. Of course, there are relevant economic questions here, to what extent it is efficient to make the fund even more independent. We put together a bill that would allow SFDI to draw its own bonds, but after a very careful economic debate, we decided not to go down this path,” added Kupka.

Skopeček: I would cancel some funds

His party member and deputy speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Jan Skopeček, told Echo24 that he considered the creation of various extra-budgetary funds to be a huge mistake and a fragmentation and obfuscation of the budget process and the actual state of public finances. “Of course, the only point was to avoid possible savings in one or another area and, due to the existence of the fund, to have a kind of automatic right to financing the relevant area,” Skopeček said. “I would definitely be in favor of canceling at least some of them, or transferring funding to the state budget, but I’m afraid that the old rule applies here, that once an office or institution is created, it’s hard for anyone to cancel it in the future,” he added.

KDU-ČSL economic expert and Member of Parliament Michael Kohajda believes that state funds still fulfill their purpose as a special-purpose department of financial flows. “And this even though one of their main advantages, consisting in the possibility of moving budget funds between individual years, was overcome by the development of budget legislation. It is still important that budget funds are earmarked, even in conjunction with the possibility of accumulating funds for more than one year of management. I think it is reasonable to preserve state funds,” Kohajda told Echo24.

Lukáš Vlček, the first vice-chairman of the STAN movement and a member of the budget committee of the lower house, has a similar opinion. “Personally, I don’t mind fund management, and I personally find it more transparent than one big ‘expenditure package’ of a given ministry. The largest funds, such as the State Environmental Fund and the SFDI, have given rules for functioning, receiving applications and evaluating them. They have an experienced staff and their sources of income are also stable, although often dependent on the state budget,” Vlček pointed out to Echo24.

“Abolishing the funds and transferring the agenda to the given ministry will not reduce operating costs (mainly of a personnel nature). STAN promotes the simplification of conditions and administrative costs associated with requests for support from the given funds. This will save operating costs. Furthermore, STAN promotes greater complementarity of state funds, ministry programs and regional subsidies. That is, for the state to pool and coordinate financial resources at various levels, especially for investment projects such as road modernization, building water management infrastructure and so on. That’s the way to savings,” says Vlček.